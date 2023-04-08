Home Health Catania, the man barricaded in the house surrendered
Catania, the man barricaded in the house surrendered

A Catania the 33-year-old who had barricaded himself alone in the house surrendered and handed over to the police. He had fired several shots in the streetwithout hitting anyone. On the spot, in viale San Teodoro, in the populous Librino district, the forces of order went and immediately blocked the traffic. The man, in altered psychophysical conditions, in the past would have been reported for drug dealing. He feared he had been poisoned.

The phone call to the mother It was his mother who made the 118 agents and staff intervene, alarmed after receiving a call telling her that she was alone at home and that she was very ill.

Family members in conversation with the 33-year-old His wife, but also his mother and other family members have had contact with the 33-year-old for a long time. The relatives were in a safe area of ​​the building, where the man was on the 12th floor, and spoke directly to him, loudly.

