They drove up to her and threw solvent on her face. Moments of fear, you tonight after 6 pm, in the Catania station area. The victim, a young woman, was walking in via D’Amico when she noticed that a car was driving alongside her. At one point she heard the name “Giarrizzo” and then she saw a man who was on board the car holding something in his hand that he threw at her.







Then she felt a burning sensation in her face. The emergency services were immediately alerted. And so the ambulance and a police station arrived. The woman recounted the dynamics of what happened and she immediately clarified – given the surname that she had heard the attacker say – that she had had contacts in the past with the collaborator of justice Salvatore Giarrizzo. The former regent of the Scalisi clan of Adrano – arrested in 2020 in the blitz The King – has already been subjected to reprisals.





In February 2021, just in parallel with the celebration of the trial where the repentant was a key witness, the sandwich truck that had been used by the former boss in the past was set on fire. From there there was an acceleration to trigger the Triade operation from which wiretaps emerged where revenge was feared precisely against the collaborator of justice and his family members by members of the Giarrizzo clan since he decided to collaborate with justice he filled pages and pages of reports, making revelations not only about the gangs of Adrano but also about mafia families from Catania, such as Cappello, Mazzei and Laudani. Naming names and surnames also of those who hold the scepter of command. So reasons for hatred against him could also come from the criminal circles of Catania. However, the investigations of the Flying Squad will clarify whether there are really links between the aggression and the repentant. The woman, who has redness on her face, is being monitored by doctors.