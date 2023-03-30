ansa In Catania, a man threw solvent at a woman’s face near the train station. The victim of the assault, who in the past he had dated a collaborator of Adrano’s justiceshe was taken to the hospital, where doctors found her face red healed in seven days. The attacker, in a car, flanked the woman on the street and allegedly threw solvent at her yelling “Garden”the surname of a collaborator of justice.

The police are investigating the incident.

The boss Salvatore Giarrizzo was the regent of

Scalisi mafia clan of Adrano and it was

arrested in 2020. February 17, 2021 was

a family member’s sandwich truck was set on fire. From interceptions ordered by the Dda of the Catania Public Prosecutor’s Office, as part of the Triade investigation of March 2021, some

revenge plans of the gang towards the “repentant” and his family members.

The investigations of the Adrano police station and the Catania mobile team brought out the

“strong disappointment among members of the Scalisi clan”for the collaboration with the justice of Salvatore Giarrizzo, launched in the summer of 2020. A move that prompted criminals to “design

intimidating acts against him, aimed at making him retract the statements made against former comrades and members of other mafia groups”.

