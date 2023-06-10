Cataract, what are the symptoms that make it clear that it is appropriate to intervene

When can we talk about cataracts? Here are the symptoms and the most appropriate treatment to intervene immediately.

The word cataract is now heard often, affecting women more. But what exactly is it about? It is an eye disease that involves the total or partial obfuscation of the crystalline lens which would allow, on the contrary, to see and observe with greater clarity. There is not necessarily a risk of encountering this disorder because, as in any area related to health, prevention is fundamental. In fact, it is advisable to pay attention to nutrition and lifestyle, on the whole.

In this regard, inevitable at the table those foods containing antioxidantsperiodically check that i blood sugar levels are under control and remember to always wear sunglasses, when you are ready to go out, especially in this period, in order to shield and thus protect your eyesight from the sun’s rays. Precautionary measures to prevent the situation from worsening further and thus resorting to more drastic and unpleasant solutions, especially for the person affected.

But if we notice the onset of this disease, it would be good to intervene immediately, thus excluding the possibility of the serious risk of blindness. Therefore, below, here are the alarm bells not to be underestimated and the remedy definitive for the cure.

Cataract, how to intervene? Here are the symptoms and remedies to cure this disease

The eyes represent a very delicate organ whose sense of vision could worsen with age, perhaps more incisively in subjects already predisposed to minor eye disorders. The triggering causes can be many including, precisely, one’s date of birth. In fact, generally, the first symptoms begin to appear around the age of 50-60 but it can also be traced back to other reasons such as, for example, exposure to ultraviolet rays, diabetes, particular eye trauma, such as burns or bruises and finally the prolonged intake of cortisone-based medicines.

But by the way, how to recognize it? The first alarm bell is blurred vision, perhaps while reading a good book or when we are driving the car, thus realizing the danger. Later, it comes hypersensitivity to light, glare and impaired color perception. Not only because in the most serious forms the pupil takes on another color, duller, tending towards gray or a dull yellowish chromatic tone. Luckily, there is the possibility of remedying it through surgery for the crushing of the lens and its replacement with an artificial synthetic lens.

An operation now considered of routine and during the first days of convalescence it would be advisable to avoid activities such as putting on make-up or nebulizing perfumes, washing your hair, working contexts in contact with dust, for example, warehouses or factories and even driving because it is enough to suffer a rear-end collision or an explosion of theair-bag to compromise the healing of the eye itself. Overall, following the instructions and respecting your shooting times, effective recovery could be confirmed within 15 days. As can be seen, therefore, never underestimate the smallest symptom and immediately run for cover for timely intervention.