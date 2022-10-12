Among the most common pathologies in more or less advanced age there is cataract, which affects about 3 out of 4 people. Here are all the most common symptoms and remember, if you have begun to see this, it is time to entrust yourself to a specialist for a check!

Each of us has heard of cataracts at least once in our lives – most likely because it affected grandparents and other relatives at a particularly old age. It is in fact a rather common pathology that affects the lens and that presents very specific symptoms that we want to talk to you about today.

What is the lens and what does cataract entail

To understand what damage the famous and feared cataract can cause, it is first of all important to understand what the lens is. It is a part of the eye that has the purpose of filtering the light through the pupil and then directing it towards the retina. Therefore, functioning as a real lens, it is responsible for focusing the objects we are looking at.

Therefore, if a subject is affected by this pathology, his lens has become opaque due to a natural accumulation of proteins that occurs with the passage of time (this is why it mainly affects people at a more or less advanced age. The first symptom to keep in mind is what is commonly called a “blurred vision”, which makes the vision particularly blurry.

It is also known that the patient suffering from cataracts has night vision problems, becomes particularly photosensitive (intense light sources can therefore cause discomfort), incorrect perception of lights and colors – the former tend to be visualized with a halo, while the latter appear faded and yellowed – and can often result in double vision as well.

What to do if you are afraid of having cataracts

As always, when you are afraid of having a certain pathology and you recognize yourself in specific symptoms, it is advisable to consult a specialist doctor – in this case an ophthalmologist. The latter will carry out an examination with a special machine called a slit lamp.

Don’t be frightened in the event of a positive outcome, however, since experts speak of over 650,000 cataract surgeries performed each year and that current techniques have minimized intraoperative risks. In short, it is a rather common operation with very low risk but with great benefits.

