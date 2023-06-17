Catatonic patient “awakens” after 20 years revolutionizing the world of psychiatry

April Burrell she was a promising accounting student at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. At 21following a traumatic event, develops a psychosiswith visual and auditory hallucinations, leading doctors to diagnose her as one severe schizophrenia.

A state of constant and severe mental traps, which has hindered her ability to communicate, invalidating her ability to look after herself, for more than twenty years. Until her case was picked up in 2018 from the doctor Sander Markxdirector of precision psychiatry at Columbia University, who and colleagues analyzed i symptomsfinding similarities between those related to schizophrenia and those of another autoimmune disease: lupusan illness that April suffered from, but which had not been considered for treatment of the mental disorder.

A brain under attack

Further investigation by the science pool revealed that April’s immune system was producing antibodies constantly attacking his brainespecially the temporal lobes associated with schizophrenia and psychosis.

This discovery challenged the rock-solid beliefs upon which psychiatry was based, raising questions about how many more patients may have been misdiagnosed. So the Columbia University medical team has assembled a multidisciplinary group of experts to explore the link between autoimmune diseases and psychiatric disorders.

Schizophrenia and lupus: a sneaky link

Markx’s team identified approx 200 patients with autoimmune diseases who had been diagnosed as psychiatric patients for years. According to the study results obtained, it seems that autoimmune and inflammatory processes are more incident and prevalent in various psychiatric syndromes than one could believe.

Severe psychiatric syndromes: new treatment pathways?

This has clearly challenged the traditional treatment and care pathways adopted so far with patients with severe psychiatric conditions. For example, April’s new cure, post joint diagnosis of lupus neuropsichiatricohas foreseen the administration of intravenous steroids – cyclophosphamide and rituximab – for six months.

Although her psychosis persisted for some time, April started to show signs of cognitive improvement at the start of treatment. She regained her childhood memories, recognized family members, and exhibited improved cognitive function that had been absent for over two decades.

April’s awakening as a sign of hope

April’s awakening has restored hope to many patients and their families who had lost faith in the possibility of recovery: Scientists in Germany, Great Britain and other countries are conducting similar studies, hoping to identify more cases like April’s and revolutionize psychiatric care.

«These subjects are the “forgotten”. With this discovery we are not only improving the lives of these people, but we are bringing them back from a place we never thought they would ever come back fromMarkx said.

In 2020, April was found to be mentally capable of willso it was discharged from the psychiatric hospital where she had lived for nearly two decades, being transferred to a rehabilitation center.

A case that not only increases confidence in medical research, but also serves as a reminder of the resilience of the human spiritcapable of not giving up even in cases defined by most as unrecoverable.