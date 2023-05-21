Cate Blanchett at the Cannes Film Festival: «Here’s how I regained control in Hollywood»

Cate Blanchett is not one to settle. After the rousing season of Tar, of the Coppa Volpi and one step away from the third Academy Award, continues to set ever more ambitious goals. To the Cannes Film Festival bring the movie The New Boy e al talk Women in motion of Kering explains what its goals are. The 54-year-old Australian has four other projects in the works as an interpreter, but from now on she will be increasingly busy at an organizational level after the foundation of her own production company called Dirty Film. And no, it’s not because he makes films for adults, it’s an homage to film reels sometimes exposed to dust, but to be preserved at all costs.

You have a stellar career in Hollywood, why divert your energies elsewhere than acting?

«I like all collaborative processes: when you compare yourself with others, you get different ideas from a new perspective. And then I’ve always been attracted to all that world that lies behind the scenes, from the birth to the realization of a project. So it felt like a natural extension of my acting career.”

BEN KING PHOTOGRAPHER The new boy

entertainment“,”festival-di-cannes”,”cate-blanchett”,”salma-hayek”,”film”,”film-da-vedere”,”article-settings”,”ContentHeader”,”variation”,”TextAboveCenterFullBleed”,”Entertainment“,”Festival di Cannes”,”Cate Blanchett”,”Salma Hayek”,”Film”,”Film da vedere”],”channel”:[“show”],”page_slug”:”cate-blanchett-festival-di-cannes-come-mi-sono-ripresa-controllo-hollywood”,”template_name”:”amp-article”,”partner”:[“amp”],”slot_position”:[“mid-content”],”pos_instance”:[“1″],”slot_name”:”mid_content_1″}}” rtc-config=”{“urls”:[“https://4d.condenastdigital.com/amp/content?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vanityfair.it%2Farticle%2Fcate-blanchett-festival-di-cannes-come-mi-sono-ripresa-controllo-hollywood”,”amp-script:permutiveCachedTargeting.ct”,”https://pixel.adsafeprotected.com/services/pub/amp?anId=931564&slot={id:mid-content_1,ss:[300.250,300.600,320.100,320.50],p:%2F5574%2Fit.vanityfair%2Fmid-content%2Fshow%2Famp%2F1}&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vanityfair.it%2Farticle%2Fcate-blanchett-festival-di-cannes-come-mi-sono-ripresa-controllo-hollywood”],”timeoutMillis”:1000}” data-block-on-consent=””/>

A producer must not only raise the funds to make the film but solve every logistical problem on the set.

“And sometimes he also brings coffee, it’s true, but I still like to get my hands dirty.”

How is he dealing with the pressure?

«For now I’m handling it well and even if I say that I don’t want to be involved even in front of the camera in the end I give in and carve out a role for myself. The pressure however remains the same, only that as a producer she becomes a bit bossy ».

What kind of projects are you looking for?

«The choice is eclectic and we never discard any idea: you never know where it can lead».

What didn’t suit you about the latest projects you didn’t produce?

«First of all, it is frustrating that everything is done too quickly without respecting the deadlines of a project. And then I can’t stand the laziness with which one homogenizes, offering only one perspective, be it gender, ethnic or generational».

What does she do different?

“For example, I make sure that there is always a woman and a black person at the same audition. And I will until this is no longer an issue and we see real representation. I often arrive on set and I’m the only woman, surrounded by 62 men, an incredible disproportion so I always have to laugh at the same jokes. I have a sense of humor, but it’s time for a change.”

Entertainment%2CFestival%20di%20Cannes%2CCate%20Blanchett%2CSalma%20Hayek%2CFilm%2CFilm%20da%20vedere&intcid=inline_amp&hasCompanion=0&analyticsUrl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vanityfair.it%2Farticle%2Fcate-blanchett-festival-di-cannes-come-mi-sono-ripresa-controllo-hollywood§ion=Show&subSection=Cinema&Targeting=%7B%22content_id%22%3A%5B%226468c64ebe3f5f2c05d68178%22%5D%2C%22platform%22%3A%5B%22amp%22%5D%2C%22tags%22%3A%5B%22cate-blanchett-festival-di-cannes-come-mi-sono-ripresa-controllo-hollywood%22%2C%22show%22%2C%22cinema%22%2C%22people%22%2C%22celebrity%22%2C%22entertainment%22%2C%22festival-di-cannes%22%2C%22cate-blanchett%22%2C%22salma-hayek%22%2C%22film%22%2C%22film-da-vedere%22%2C%22article-settings%22%2C%22ContentHeader%22%2C%22variation%22%2C%22TextAboveCenterFullBleed%22%2C%22Entertainment%22%2C%22Festival%20di%20Cannes%22%2C%22Cate%20Blanchett%22%2C%22Salma%20Hayek%22%2C%22Film%22%2C%22Film%20da%20vedere%22%5D%2C%22channel%22%3A%5B%22show%22%5D%2C%22page_slug%22%3A%22cate-blanchett-festival-di-cannes-come-mi-sono-ripresa-controllo-hollywood%22%2C%22template_name%22%3A%22amp-article%22%2C%22partner%22%3A%5B%22amp%22%5D%2C%22slot_position%22%3A%5B%22mid-content%22%5D%2C%22pos_instance%22%3A%5B%221%22%5D%2C%22slot_name%22%3A%22mid_content_1%22%7D” frameborder=”0″ layout=”responsive” resizable=”” data-block-on-consent=”_till_accepted”> View more

He has said this many times. Are you afraid of being considered?

«No, because this discourse must be continued until a different result is reached, inclusive with a real representation. The media, for example, have always endorsed the idea that women are by nature in competition and unable to work together. It is not true”.

What characters do you like to play and see?

«First of all we should get away from the cliché of the “girl from” with regard to female roles. For the male ones, I confess that I love all George Clooney’s films, but who doesn’t love him?».

Will the next step be directing?

«I’m rather slow as an actress, I dare not imagine what I would do as a director!».

More stories from Vanity Fair that may interest you: