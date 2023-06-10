Caterina Balivo gives in to the disease: “I’m in pieces”

The health conditions of the presenter Caterina Balivo have been revealed: the TV star reveals all the details of her illness.

We remember Caterina bailiff especially for the great success achieved thanks to No sooner said than donethe lifestyle program of Rai 2.

“Detto Fatto” ended up at the center of a media storm for the scandalous performance of “sexy shopping”, a column developed during the program in which it was explained how to be sexually attractive even while shopping – obviously these tips were designed and addressed only to women. Luckily for Balivo, at that time the program was conducted by Bianca Guacceroand he was the face of the television gaffe that caused the program to be suspended.

Today Caterina Balivo boasts one career eclectic as a host, passing from Green Line to culinary reality shows such as The greatest pastry chefup to the guide of Lingo – Words at play su La7.

Unfortunately not everything always goes in the right direction: Caterina has in fact revealed a health problem through social media, entrusting an intimate theme such as health to his followers.

Catherine thanks the fans

“Guys I’m in pieces, thanks to all”, writes Caterina Balivo, “because you are taking all my things on Vinted”. Bailiff reveals that he is using the application used for sell used clothes onlinea method that favors ecology and discourages the so-called fast fashion.

The presenter has undoubtedly had a lot of time to deal with her articles on Vinted, in fact, in the caption of a post with her photos, she revealed that she is bedridden.

Balivo reveals the reasons for the malaise

In a post by InstagramBalivo lists the factors that led her to feel bad: “A crazy week but full of emotions that I will always remember:”, she writes before starting to spread all the events of the week. Specifically, her son’s birthday, the tour in Italy, filming for a commercial on the Lake Gardathe journey to Napoli and the TV Festival in Dogliani.

“And the week ended in the best way, I couldn’t not come back to rejoice at Maradona with so many of you, for our team”, writes Caterina with Neapolitan roots. Finally she confesses that, however, she is not very well: “I believe that today I have a fever”he admits, demonstrating that a full week, even if full of beautiful things, can affect a person’s state of health.