Home » Catherine Spaak, how she died and illness/ Three icuts, “a long ordeal”
Health

Catherine Spaak, how she died and illness/ Three icuts, “a long ordeal”

by admin

Catherine Spaak: death in 2022 after a long illness

Catherine Spaak passed away a year ago on April 17, 2022. The actress died in a Roman clinic, after the third stroke, which had struck her a few months before her: “On July 25th he had his third stroke and unfortunately since then there has been a very long ordeal. However, I can say that she left quietly, I was close to her until the last moment. I want to remember her smiling. She was a great star who will shine forever”his sister Agnés had said, as reported by Repubblica.

Fabrizio Capucci and Johnny Dorelli ex husbands Catherine Spaak / Children Sabrina and Gabriele

In 2020, a few days after the lockdown, she had suffered a cerebral hemorrhage: “I have come to say that if we are sick we shouldn’t be ashamed. I’m still here with a smile, with the ability to reason and speak, but also to rebel. I have not lost my grit and courage”he had told Italian stories. The haemorrhage was followed by a seizure epilepsy due to the scar: “I didn’t walk and I didn’t see. I don’t remember anything about this crisis and I find it beautiful. We take care of ourselves, heal ourselves and return to the same life as before”.

Catherine Spaak, how did she die and illness/ “Hemorrhage? I couldn’t see and I couldn’t walk…”

Catherine Spaak: “Illness is not a shame,

Catherine Spak she fought against the disease and recovered: “I went from the bed to the wheelchair, then to the walker and finally to my little legs, with my red heel “he had told in Serena Bortone’s living room on Rai 1. The actress has always spoken openly about her illness, without any kind of shame: “Doctors and nurses were angels, they made me reborn, smile back to life and to the world. We must not be ashamed of the disease, the disease is not a shame, it is an event, it can happen to anyone. It shouldn’t be hidden. It is a test to be faced with courage but also serenity”, he had told Rai Radio 2, in the program The Lunatics. Catherine Spaak passed away, aged 77, on April 17, 2022. The funeral was held privately.

See also  Stabilization process extraordinary contest of FEA nephrology of the Ib-Salut

READ ALSO:
Vladimiro Tuselli, husband Catherine Spaak/ She: “I didn’t expect to fall in love”

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Two tons of cocaine at sea, record seizure...

Masks in the ward, the obligation expires at...

With new products – DERMASENCE Chrono retare for...

Internet addiction: here are the 102 centers where...

Corona vaccines have prevented 1 million deaths in...

Sickness benefit 2023: what it is and when...

Hemophilia, gene therapy on the way but assistance...

Medicines from blood: life-saving biopharmaceuticals

Moscow sentences dissident Kara-Murza to 25 years –...

Why is there always that bad smell in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy