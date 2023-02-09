A historic stage for the Italian Catholic health care that was held yesterday, Friday 27 January, at the Seraphic Institute of Assisi, on the occasion of the first Assembly addressing the Samaritan Foundationborn from the collaboration between Aris and Uneba – respectively the Religious Association of Social Health Institutes and the National Union of Social Assistance Institutions and Initiatives – with theobjective of finding a point of convergence between Catholic and Christian-inspired healthcare, social-health and social-welfare realities. The two associations represent hospitals and Catholic health and social institutions, managing around 110,000 beds in Italy. A fundamental resource of the National Health Service, which to all intents and purposes is part of public health with over 1300 non-profit structures.

“It is necessary to implement the principles of universality, fairness and equality that distinguish the National Health Service” declared the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, speaking in connection with the assembly held at the Serafico, and referring to the importance of realities such as Aris and Uneba, which have always been part of the National Health Service “which even during the health emergency have made their structures available, putting those principles into practice of mutuality and reciprocity that inspire them. In this perspective – he added – it is important to continue to collaborate, with the common goal of ensuring full universality of treatments”. Of the same opinion too Donatella Tesei, president of the Umbria Region who, bringing his greeting, underlined the importance of ensuring all citizens the most appropriate treatment pathways and placed the emphasis on the “teamwork to be implemented to ensure, especially the most fragile, the indispensable care ”. Also Massimo D’Angelo, director of the Umbrian Regional Healthspoke at the meeting reiterating that “there is no real distinction between accredited public and private healthcare: there is only good for the community and for the patient”.

Just as Pope Francis recalled a few days ago on the occasion of the International Day of the Sick, Catholic healthcare institutions and their commitment to looking after and treating people are extremely important for every sick person. And it is precisely starting from this that even the landlady Francesca Di Maolo, president of Aris Umbria and member of the Aris National Council, focused his speech: “The ability to always recognize the dignity of the people we care for is what animates our hearts and our spirit. Compassion drives us – he added – and the will to realize the full right to health of all people, especially the most fragile who are also the most affected by health inequalities”.

Of the same tenor also the words of monsignor Domenico Sorrentino – bishop of Assisi, Foligno, Nocera Umbra and Gualdo Tadino – pronounced in front of the tomb of Saint Francis, the place where Pope Francis himself, in October 2020, signed the encyclical ‘Fratelli tutti’ from which the Samaritanus foundation itself takes its name. “Italian healthcare – explained the monsignor – must be founded on the principle of equity. Fairness towards the citizen who has the right to be able to access the care he needs and fairness towards those who take care of him”.

During the debate they also intervened Enrico Boller, new president of the Samaritanus foundation; Father Virginio Bebber, president of Aris; Franco Massi, president of Uneba, who reaffirmed their willingness to launch new joint projects. Among these, addressing the emergency caused by the lack of nursing staff in healthcare facilities.