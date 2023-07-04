Home » Catholic University, degree in Regenerative Medicine – Health at the start
Catholic University, degree in Regenerative Medicine – Health at the start

Catholic University, degree in Regenerative Medicine – Health at the start

(ANSA) – ROME, JULY 04 – Training professionals capable of carrying out research in the field of regenerative medicine and integrating specific skills from different disciplines for the development of new technological applications. This is the objective of the new master’s degree course ‘Innovations in Biotechnology applied to regenerative medicine’ activated by the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery and by the Faculty of Mathematical, Physical and Natural Sciences of the Catholic University.

The course, entirely taught in English, will take place both at the Eugenia Menni Research Center (CREM) of the Poliambulanza Foundation in Brescia, and at the Faculty of Mathematical, Physical and Natural Sciences of the Catholic University on the Brescia campus.

Graduates will be able to work in many fields: from research and service laboratories to the biotech and pharmaceutical industries, from institutions and drug supervisory bodies to structures that carry out activities complementary to biotechnologies. Furthermore, after passing the state exam, they will be able to access the professional order of biologists.

The degree course will be presented on Monday 10 July at 18.00 in an online meeting, as part of a talk with Professor Ornella Parolini, full professor of Applied Biology and coordinator of the course. (HANDLE).

