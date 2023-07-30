Cats, if you love them but always want a clean house, do this: no more hair and bad smells around | Ingenious solutions for our little friends

Remove cat hair – www.iPaddisti.it

Cats are charming and affectionate creatures that win the hearts of millions of people around the world, their presence can bring joy and stress relief into the lives of anyone who meets them.

Even if owning a cat offers many advantages for physical and mental health, their hair can cause discomfort and become an endless fight against fabrics and clothes, fortunately, however, there are some very simple remedies to put into practice.

The company of a cat offers countless benefits for peoplethe simple act of petting a cat can lower your stress level and anxiety, then their calm and reassuring presence helps you relax and feeling more serene after a stressful day.

Additionally, numerous studies have shown that purring in cats is soothing, which is thought to have effects benefits on the nervous systemcan help lower blood pressure and improve mood.

Despite all these benefits, cat hair can be a daily challenge for anyone who shares the house. Cat hair can stick to clothes, furniture and textiles, causing discomfort and requiring constant cleaning. This can be especially problematic for those who suffer from allergies or asthmaas hair can trigger allergic reactions.

How to get rid of cat hair

Here’s what the different ones are strategies and tools that can help reduce the amount of hair of cat in the domestic environment.

Gatto – www.iPaddisti.it (fonte: freepik)

First of all it is important brush your cat’s fur regularlyThis can be one of the most effective strategies for reducing the amount of hair that goes into the environment as brushing removes dead hair and collects it in one area, making it easier to dispose of. In trade then there are gods lint remover discs which are useful tools for removing cat hair from fabrics and clothes. By passing them over the affected area, the hairs stick to the discs, making it easier to remove them.

To remove the hair directly in the washing machine you can use special sponges that catch hair during the wash cycle, preventing them from sticking to fabrics. If cats have a favorite place to rest, shedding can be limited placing a blanket or towel above this area. This way, you can easily remove and wash the blanket instead of having to clean larger fabrics like sofas or beds.

