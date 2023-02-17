His name is Emo and it is a White cat blue-eyed, perhaps the son of a sacred Burmese, originally from Emilia-Romagna. Thanks to the contribution of his master, Giotto, stage name of performance coach Giovanni Gabrielliwe met him at the World Cat Dayto make us “tell” what it means to be a pet, how to live together peacefully, why it has a therapeutic and anti-stress effectbut also to reveal some secrets.

The tricks adopted by Emo

Emo is 3 years old and lives with his master Giotto, whom he defines as a “domestic human”, in a house with a large garden full of shelters, trees to climb, logs to get your nails done and grass to eat which in the summer becomes a soft mattress on which to sunbathe, run and play.

When it’s hot it prefers spend the night out: a reason for concern for Giotto who, prey to the anxiety of losing him, tries everything to see him return. It is actually a trick adopted by the cat to make its owner understand its importance. That’s why in the morning he can be found in front of the front door and then purr him by rubbing his muzzle between his legs, sometimes even adding small and repeated meows.

In the winter season, on the other hand, given the low temperatures and short days, he prefers to stay indoors in the warmth on the comfortable sofas next to his master, certain of receiving some cuddles. The lay on your stomach to have her most delicate part caressed is a sign of trustbut “also an unconscious need on the part of the owner to receive affection” explains Gabrielli.

When he wants to go out into the garden he stands in front of the door with his muzzle turned outwards and Giotto immediately interrupts whatever he is doing (even important) and runs to open the door to please him. Sometimes, if the master is distracted, he uses other tricks such as the plaintive meow or the scratch the door with a pawsufficient for attract attention.

What annoys Emo

Emo, like all other cats, particularly appreciate the good foodespecially the one coming from the supermarket, but if something is not to his likingputs a clear signal into practice: turn the muzzle away and makes a grimace with his mouth.

When Giotto is absent from home for whole days because of work, Emo worries because he thinks “and if he doesn’t come back, what do I do?”. Here’s why, on his return he acts offended, not even deigning him a nod. As Gabrielli explains, «she is only one tactics to get my attention and hope I don’t go away for too long because when I’m not around, he misses me.”

Among the things that annoy a cat is also being called with other nicknamesthe do abrupt gesturesscream and be woken up while sleeping (albeit for cuddles), which is why he “responds” with a sudden tip.

The therapeutic and anti-stress effect of cats

As for the benefits, Gabrielli explains that cats have a real therapeutic and anti-stress effect on humans. «When we are not well, we are restless or stressed, cats perceive it and respond with requests for attention useful to let us take our mind off thoughts. For example, if we are on the sofa, they curl up on us purring and pretend to sleep: consequently we we relax and often we also fall asleep, releasing tensions».

In conclusion, to the question “what is it like to live with a cat?” Gabrielli replies that one must have patiencebut it’s a beautiful one adventurealso funny, and represents a safety not only for humans, but especially for pets who feel safe. «We humans have an articulated language, yet we often draw the attention of our four-legged friends through little voices or nicknames that they do not understand, but appreciate for the simple fact that they are associated with a caress or a cuddle and that they purr in return , making us children again» concludes the performance coach.

Read also…