Cauliflower and co – mild florets for fine dishes | > – Guide – Cooking

With its mild aroma and good digestibility, cauliflower, like its close relative broccoli, is one of the most popular types of cabbage. The decorative, light green Romanesco is not quite as common.

Whether as a classic vegetable side dish or cooked in the oven, fried or as a creamy soup: cauliflower, broccoli and romanesco can be prepared in a variety of ways. All three types of cabbage are available from us from the field in summer.

Cauliflower – mild and versatile

The cauliflower season begins in spring and lasts until October. When bought, the florets should be white and firm. If the florets are loose or cracks are already forming, the cabbage is no longer fresh. Brown or yellow spots are a sign of incorrect storage. Black dots indicate fungal infestation. In this case, do not eat the vegetables anymore.

Tender cauliflower leaves are also edible

The cabbage can be prepared whole or cut into small florets.

Before preparation, cut out the stalk and briefly place the cabbage in salt water – this will remove any bugs. The small, tender leaves between the florets are very healthy and can be eaten. A little milk or lemon in the cooking water ensures that the cabbage retains its beautiful white color as it cooks.

Cook the cauliflower in the oven

Instead of cooking it, you can pour oil over cauliflower and cook it whole in the oven. It tastes very good with nuts, which roast in the oven at the end of the cooking time. Those who serve cauliflower as a classic side dish can serve it with béchamel sauce or browned butter. In addition to salt and pepper, freshly grated nutmeg is ideal for seasoning.

Simple and delicious, cauliflower is easy to prepare in the oven and serve with roasted nuts.

Incidentally, cauliflower is not only grown with white florets, there are also green, yellow-orange and purple varieties. They taste similar to white cauliflower. In order for the varieties to retain their beautiful color, they should only be steamed instead of boiled or cooked in the oven.

Unlike white or red cabbage, for example, cauliflower does not keep very long. It can be kept in the fridge for about three days.

Broccoli – popular for quick cooking

Broccoli is a close relative of cauliflower. Its firm, rich green florets grow on a thick stalk and should be tightly closed when you buy it. If they have a yellowish tinge or if the vegetables no longer feel firm, the broccoli is no longer fresh. A heavily dried cut surface also indicates a lack of freshness.

Prepare broccoli properly

Broccoli should be a rich dark green. Yellow florets indicate a lack of freshness.

Before preparing the broccoli, it is best to divide it into small florets. The stalks can also be eaten, but should be peeled beforehand. Only cook broccoli for a short time so that the valuable ingredients are preserved and it tastes nice and crunchy. Because it has a very short cooking time, it is particularly suitable for quick vegetable dishes.

Like cauliflower, broccoli is very versatile in the kitchen. It tastes good in casseroles and gratins, as a vegetable side dish with fish and meat, as a soup or fried, for example as Asian vegetables from the wok. When pre-cooked, it is also an excellent ingredient in salads.

Locally grown broccoli is available between June and October, while in the other months it mainly comes from Spain and Italy. It can be kept in the vegetable compartment of the refrigerator for up to five days.

Romanesco – decorative and tasty

Romanesco florets are as firm as cauliflower.

Characteristic of Romanesco are the pointed, firm, bright green florets, which make it look extremely decorative. Its intense aroma and high vitamin C content are best preserved if the romanesco is only cooked briefly so that it still retains its bite.

It goes well with almost all dishes in which cauliflower and broccoli are otherwise used and can also be prepared in a similar way. Because of its pretty appearance, it is very suitable as a decorative vegetable side dish, rounded off with a little browned butter and lemon juice. Romanesco is often sold to us from Italy. It is available from German cultivation between June and October. Like cauliflower and broccoli, romanesco should not be stored for too long – no longer than four to five days in the refrigerator.

