Cauliflower Curry Recipe

Cauliflower Curry Recipe | > – Guide
by Rainer Sass



Ingredients:


  • 1




    medium cauliflower


  • 1




    large red peppers


  • 1




    carrot


  • 3




    Sticks of spring onions


  • 1




    small young bulb of garlic


  • 1

    HE


    medium hot curry powder


  • 1

    HE


    turmeric powder


  • 1




    star anise


  • 1

    Dose


    coconut milk


  • 0.25

    l


    vegetable broth


  • 0.5

    l


    Bio-Litrone


  • 2




    bay leaves






  • Salt






  • Pfeffer






  • Zucker






  • clarified butter






  • Parsely






  • fresh mint


  • 2

    Bags


    Basmati-Reis

Clean the cauliflower and divide into medium-sized florets. Peel and dice the stalk. Don’t throw away crisp, fresh outer leaves. For example, you can cut them into fine strips and stew them with tomato pulp and olive oil. Remove even the smallest leaves from the stems of the florets. Set aside two florets. They are grated and fried as a topping. Peel the bell pepper and carrot and cut into bite-sized pieces.

Quarter the garlic bulb and slice the spring onions. Heat the butter in a large saucepan and sauté the spring onions and garlic. Add curry powder and turmeric, mix with the other ingredients and sauté briefly. Add the cauliflower florets and mix with the starter. Pour in the coconut milk and broth and add the lemon juice. Halve the squeezed lemon and add to the pot. Add star anise and bay leaf, season with salt, sugar and pepper. Close the pot and simmer the cauliflower curry over low heat for 20-25 minutes. Tip: Add fresh pineapple or mango cubes to the curry in the last 10 minutes.

Cook basmati rice according to package instructions.

Coarsely grate the remaining cauliflower florets. Heat clarified butter in a pan and carefully roast the cauliflower crumbs in it. Drain on kitchen paper.

serving:

    Place the curry on plates and sprinkle with the roasted cauliflower crumbs, chopped parsley and a touch of mint. Serve with the rice.

