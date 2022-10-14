With the arrival of autumn, the cauliflower. It is not only a good vegetable but also useful for our health. But perhaps not everyone knows that it must be washed correctly to avoid unpleasant surprises. And no, it is not enough to rinse it quickly under water. In doing so we risk not eliminating any worms and parasites that may have remained among the vegetables.

Washing the cauliflower well is essential to remove soil and other residues, but also worms or parasites that may have remained hidden in the thick consistency of this vegetable. In particular we could find the cruciferous moth (Plutella xylostella). This is a very common moth in the crops of our country. It must be said that they are harmless organisms. Indeed, when they are present, they are the testimony that the vegetables are not treated or are not treated. However, the fact remains that we do not have much pleasure in finding them on our plate.

This is why cauliflower must be washed carefully. But how should we proceed? First it goes eliminated the hardest part of the stem and the leaves. The real cauliflower, as reported by Greenme.it, is then divided in half and cut into small pieces. In this way we will be able to eliminate any damaged parts and even wash the innermost and hidden areas. Now fill a basin or sink with 3 cups of water and one of vinegar, or alternatively with 2 liters of water and a teaspoon of salt. The cauliflower should be left to soak for at least 10 minutes, even better if 20. At this point it is rinsed with cold water and, if you have it, use the special vegetable brush to gently and thoroughly clean the cauliflower.

After these steps we can cook the cauliflower, even if it can also be eaten raw. Steaming is recommended to keep most of the nutritional properties of the raw vegetable intact.