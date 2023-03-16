Cauliflower, the properties of a super food to be rediscovered
It is among the most popular foods in the Mediterranean diet and easier to find because its seasonality extends to all months of the year, except the hottest ones.
Cauliflower is a super food which should be rediscovered and valued as an ingredient in delicious recipes within abalanced nutritionbecause it’s one of the healthiest foods that can be chosen.
Belonging to the cruciferous family together with the broccoliwith black cabbage, al kalewith savoy cabbage and Brussels sprouts, cauliflower has its characteristic white color, but it can also be purple, green and orange.
Properties and benefits of cauliflower
What gives cauliflower the super food characteristic is its remarkable properties and numerous health benefits. Between these:
- Anti-inflammatory properties – fights inflammation
- Antioxidant properties – counteracts oxidative stress and cellular ageing
- Anticancer properties – would be able to reactivate a gene that counteracts tumor activity
- Antidiabetic properties – helps keep blood sugar under control
- Acts on the nervous system – thanks to choline it promotes cellular well-being
- It is low in calories – it is ideal in low-calorie diets
- It has a high satiating power – because it is rich in fiber
Cauliflower, anticancer properties
A US study has published the results of its investigations into the properties of cauliflower (but also broccoli, cabbage and all cruciferous vegetables in general) against cancer.
It has emerged that within these foods there is a molecule called indole-3-carbinol (I3C) which would be able to reactivate the activity of a gene that inhibits tumor growth. It’s about PTEN, one of the most potent tumor suppressor genes. Studies by the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston claim that the I3C molecule contained in cauliflower would be able to reactivate the action of the PTEN gene.
The flip side is that we would have to eat disproportionate amounts of cauliflower to accomplish this.
The positive side is that if we want to eat healthy food it is from this food that we must start.
Nutritional values of cauliflower
From the consumption of 100 g of cauliflower you will have the following nutritional values:
- 25 kcal
- Protein 3.2 g
- Lipids 0.2 g
- Carbohydrates 2.7 g
- Sugars 2.4 f
- Fiber 2.4 g
Cauliflower, how to cook it to make it tastier: 3 tasty recipes
If you are one of those who really don’t like cauliflower, here are three recipes that make it tastier and that could perhaps help you consume it more often.
DAKE CAULIFLOWER PIZZA
Looking at it, it’s not that different from the appearance of a traditional dough and the taste isn’t bad for a fake cauliflower-based pizza.
Ingredients:
- Cauliflower 1 kg
- Rice flour 30 gr
- Grated Grana Padano 50 g
- Album 2
- Nutmeg
- black pepper
- Fine salt
- Mozzarella
- Tomato puree
- Basil
- Extra virgin olive oil
Procedure:
- Chop the cauliflower tops in the mixer, add the Grana Padano, the egg whites, a grated nutmeg, salt and pepper, and chop again
- In a bowl, combine the mixture and the rice flour, mixing them
- Pour the fake pizza dough into the pan, flattening it with the back of a spoon
- Bake in a preheated static oven at 200° for 30 minutes
- Prepare the sauce by cutting the mozzarella into cubes and adjusting the tomato puree with salt, oil and basil
- Remove the cooked base from the oven and add the sauce and continue cooking for another 10 minutes
BAKED CAULIFLOWER CUTLET
An alternative to the classic meat cutlet, which will make you appreciate cauliflower more.
Ingredients:
- Cauliflower
- Egg
- Grated Grana Padano
- Farina
- Sale
- Pepe
- Extra virgin olive oil
Procedure
- Cut a 1.5 – 2 cm thick slice of cauliflower horizontally
- Dip the slice in the flour, then in the beaten eggs and then in the breadcrumbs
- Arrange on a baking tray and drizzle with a drizzle of oil
- Bake in the preheated convection oven at 180 degrees for 30 minutes
PASTA WITH CAULIFLOWER AND ANCHOVIES
A simple idea to consume cauliflower is to make a rich sauce for pasta.
Ingredients:
- Cauliflower
- Anchovies in oil
- Pasta
- Garlic
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Chili
Procedure:
- Cook the cauliflower florets in boiling salted water until cooked through and easy to stick into with a fork
- In a pan, add the oil, brown the garlic, remove it, and add the anchovies until they melt
- Pour the cauliflower into the pan too, creating a soft and rich sauce by mashing it with a fork, otherwise leave the tops as they are
- Cook the pasta and add it to the pan
- Mix and sprinkle a little chilli