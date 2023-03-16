Cauliflower, the properties of a super food to be rediscovered

It is among the most popular foods in the Mediterranean diet and easier to find because its seasonality extends to all months of the year, except the hottest ones.

Cauliflower is a super food which should be rediscovered and valued as an ingredient in delicious recipes within abalanced nutritionbecause it’s one of the healthiest foods that can be chosen.

Belonging to the cruciferous family together with the broccoliwith black cabbage, al kalewith savoy cabbage and Brussels sprouts, cauliflower has its characteristic white color, but it can also be purple, green and orange.

Properties and benefits of cauliflower

What gives cauliflower the super food characteristic is its remarkable properties and numerous health benefits. Between these:

Anti-inflammatory properties – fights inflammation

– fights inflammation Antioxidant properties – counteracts oxidative stress and cellular ageing

– counteracts oxidative stress and cellular ageing Anticancer properties – would be able to reactivate a gene that counteracts tumor activity

– would be able to reactivate a gene that counteracts tumor activity Antidiabetic properties – helps keep blood sugar under control

– helps keep blood sugar under control Acts on the nervous system – thanks to choline it promotes cellular well-being

– thanks to choline it promotes cellular well-being It is low in calories – it is ideal in low-calorie diets

it is ideal in low-calorie diets It has a high satiating power – because it is rich in fiber

Cauliflower, anticancer properties

A US study has published the results of its investigations into the properties of cauliflower (but also broccoli, cabbage and all cruciferous vegetables in general) against cancer.

It has emerged that within these foods there is a molecule called indole-3-carbinol (I3C) which would be able to reactivate the activity of a gene that inhibits tumor growth. It’s about PTEN, one of the most potent tumor suppressor genes. Studies by the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston claim that the I3C molecule contained in cauliflower would be able to reactivate the action of the PTEN gene.

The flip side is that we would have to eat disproportionate amounts of cauliflower to accomplish this.

The positive side is that if we want to eat healthy food it is from this food that we must start.

Nutritional values ​​of cauliflower

From the consumption of 100 g of cauliflower you will have the following nutritional values:

25 kcal

Protein 3.2 g

Lipids 0.2 g

Carbohydrates 2.7 g

Sugars 2.4 f

Fiber 2.4 g

Cauliflower, how to cook it to make it tastier: 3 tasty recipes

If you are one of those who really don’t like cauliflower, here are three recipes that make it tastier and that could perhaps help you consume it more often.

DAKE CAULIFLOWER PIZZA

Looking at it, it’s not that different from the appearance of a traditional dough and the taste isn’t bad for a fake cauliflower-based pizza.

Ingredients:

Cauliflower 1 kg

Rice flour 30 gr

Grated Grana Padano 50 g

Album 2

Nutmeg

black pepper

Fine salt

Mozzarella

Tomato puree

Basil

Extra virgin olive oil

Procedure:

Chop the cauliflower tops in the mixer, add the Grana Padano, the egg whites, a grated nutmeg, salt and pepper, and chop again

In a bowl, combine the mixture and the rice flour, mixing them

Pour the fake pizza dough into the pan, flattening it with the back of a spoon

Bake in a preheated static oven at 200° for 30 minutes

Prepare the sauce by cutting the mozzarella into cubes and adjusting the tomato puree with salt, oil and basil

Remove the cooked base from the oven and add the sauce and continue cooking for another 10 minutes

BAKED CAULIFLOWER CUTLET

An alternative to the classic meat cutlet, which will make you appreciate cauliflower more.

Ingredients:

Cauliflower

Egg

Grated Grana Padano

Farina

Sale

Pepe

Extra virgin olive oil

Procedure

Cut a 1.5 – 2 cm thick slice of cauliflower horizontally

Dip the slice in the flour, then in the beaten eggs and then in the breadcrumbs

Arrange on a baking tray and drizzle with a drizzle of oil

Bake in the preheated convection oven at 180 degrees for 30 minutes

PASTA WITH CAULIFLOWER AND ANCHOVIES

A simple idea to consume cauliflower is to make a rich sauce for pasta.

Ingredients:

Cauliflower

Anchovies in oil

Pasta

Garlic

Extra virgin olive oil

Chili

Procedure:

Cook the cauliflower florets in boiling salted water until cooked through and easy to stick into with a fork

In a pan, add the oil, brown the garlic, remove it, and add the anchovies until they melt

Pour the cauliflower into the pan too, creating a soft and rich sauce by mashing it with a fork, otherwise leave the tops as they are

Cook the pasta and add it to the pan

Mix and sprinkle a little chilli

