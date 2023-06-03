“cause frequent reinfections, autoimmune diseases, cancer and myocarditis”

MeteoWeb

As stated in an article recently published on MDPIsince the immunity provided by Covid-19 vaccines rapidly decreases, their ability to prevent hospitalization and serious illness in subjects with comorbidities has recently been questioned. Additionally, there is mounting evidence showing that, as with many other vaccines, they do not produce asterilizing immunity, causing frequent reinfections in the subjects. Furthermore, recent investigations have found abnormally high levels of IgG4 in people who have been given two or more injections of mRNA vaccines.

It has also been reported that i vaccines against the malaria and the whooping cough induce higher than normal IgG4 synthesis. Overall, there are three critical factors that determine the transition in class to aIgG4 antibodies: the excessive concentration of antigen, repeated vaccination and the type of vaccine used. It has been suggested that an increase in the IgG4 levels may have a protective role by preventing excessive immune activation, similar to that which occurs during successful allergen-specific immunotherapy by inhibiting allergen-induced effects. IgE.

The effects of the Covid-19 vaccines

However, emerging evidence suggests that the reported increase in IgG4 levels detected after repeated vaccinations with mRNA vaccines it may not have a protective mechanism; rather, it involves a mechanism of immune tolerance to protein spike which could promote the unchallenged infection and replication of SARS-CoV2 suppressing natural antiviral responses. The increase of IgG4 synthesis due to repeated vaccination ofmRNA with high concentrations of antigen it can also cause autoimmune disease and promote cancer growth and autoimmune myocarditis in susceptible individuals.

Less than a year after the global emergency of coronavirus SARS-CoV-2a new type of vaccine based on the technology mRNA has been introduced to the market. Globally, approximately 13.38 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine of various pharmaceutical companies. To date, 72.3% of the total population has been injected at least once with a COVID-19 vaccine.