Cause of Endometriosis Possibly Found – Health

Researchers have discovered germs in the tissue of affected women that could trigger the painful abdominal disease. If the suspicion is confirmed, there would be a new treatment option.

Like many women’s diseases, endometriosis is poorly understood: it is still unclear what causes the painful abdominal condition, in which tissue that normally lines the uterine cavity also forms in the ovaries and elsewhere outside the uterus. But researchers from Japan may now have found a trigger: an infection with bacteria. The team from Nagoya University examined the endometrium of 155 women. As reported in the journal Science Translational Medicine, fusobacteria were found in 64 percent of patients with endometriosis, while such bacteria were found in only 10 percent of samples from women without endometriosis.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

