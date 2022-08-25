Caused a heated discussion: NASA released the real sound of the “black hole”, including a 34-second recording clip!

The mysteries of the universe have always been fascinated by countless people, and the beauty of space has recently been revealed to us with the full-color and clear images captured by NASA with the James Webb Telescope (click here for details), The dream universe can be collected, but in addition to the photos, NASA has also recently released the recording clips of the Perseus galaxy cluster. For the first time, the real sound of the “black hole” can be heard.

After NASA exposed the full-color image taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, it is considered to be the clearest infrared image to date, and it is also the deepest exploration of the universe. Compared with the telescope (click here for details), it is deeply admirable of the progress of science and technology, and recently NASA announced the sound of “black hole” again, it turned out not to be quiet but like a low murmur.

In the past, our knowledge and understanding of space is that space is in a vacuum state, so there is no medium to transmit sound waves, so space is considered silent. However, NASA discovered the pressure waves and a large amount of gas emitted by the black hole of the Perseus galaxy cluster, and then put these data. After sound wave processing, it is converted into a frequency that can be received by the human ear, so that we can finally hear the sound of the black hole. How do you feel after listening to it? A wonderful new experience that brings us a small step closer to our understanding of space.

