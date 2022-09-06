Bad news for those who consume alcohol: it causes a very serious illness, one more reason to limit consumption that is not excessive

Alcoholism is a plague we know little about because, in fact, very little is said about it. In fact, alcohol knows few laws, unlike other substances that are strictly prohibited in our country. However, this does not mean anything: because, in fact, if we exaggerate we know very well what are the effects that alcohol can provoke over U.S. And we should never, ever take them lightly if we don’t want to feel very bad.

If you suspect that you have an addiction, stop putting off and deal with it as soon as you can. It can’t always be simple, and it doesn’t necessarily have to be. Ask for help from friends or relatives, or clubs community support. You don’t have to do it just for yourself but also for the people around you and your environment.

Bad news: alcohol causes a very serious illness

Alcohol in the short term, when we overdo it, has very visible effects even on the outside: it slows down reflexes, motor skills, lowers the sense of modesty and shame. But even more than this, which in itself is very serious as a drunk person cannot define himself as possessing normal cognitive abilities, the long-term effects can be destructive: all the main organs in charge can suffer medium-severe damage to severe. So let’s avoid exaggerating.

However, a recent study has shown that the long-term effects can be much more serious than you think. Alcohol would in fact be responsible for at least seven different types of cancer. Responsible for this would be the main substance of alcohol, that is ethanol. Many studies have been conducted on the subject, and all have confirmed the assumptions.

Very low amounts of alcohol would also cause it. Cancer must be dealt with as much as possible with prevention, which is why news like this must be spread as much as possible, in order to sensitize parts of increasingly large populations.