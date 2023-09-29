Causes and Remedies for Sleep Disorders: How to Improve Your Quality of Sleep

Sleep Disorders: Causes and Remedies

If you have difficulty getting good quality sleep, you may be suffering from a sleep disorder. The quality of night’s rest is essential for dealing with hectic everyday life. Sleeping well is a fundamental human need, just like eating, drinking, and breathing. Therefore, not being able to rest and sleep properly can lead to very serious consequences for our health.

Each individual should sleep six to eight hours a night, and having constant awakenings can lead to significant physical and mental problems. Yet, there are many people who simply cannot rest properly at night and have continuous, quality sleep. According to data released by the National Health Survey, approximately 18% of adults are unable to sleep well, experiencing irritability, difficulty concentrating and learning, memory loss, tremors, pallor, and a sharp decline in interest in everyday activities. In more severe cases, prolonged sleep deprivation can cause even more serious problems such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity, stroke, and heart attack. Furthermore, it increases the risk of developing psychiatric pathologies such as anxiety, depression, stress, as well as premature aging of the nervous system.

In short, it is better to learn to recognize the possible causes of sleep disorders in order to manage and defeat them.

Sleep disorders can have different origins. Among the main factors that negatively influence the quality of sleep are concerns, stress, anxiety, recurring thoughts, poor diet, physical disorders, and excessive or evening intake of stimulants such as caffeine.

However, it is possible to manage lack of sleep by trying to develop good habits. In particular, it can be good to go to bed early and always at the same time, avoid consuming coffee and alcohol in the evening, remove distractions such as TV, computer, or telephone, and try to be less sedentary. To these measures, it may be useful to add the use of relaxation techniques such as meditation to promote sleep.

If following these instructions is not enough to achieve good quality sleep, it may be time to contact a specialist doctor. The help of a specialist could be decisive, especially if the disorder is significantly affecting the quality of life.

