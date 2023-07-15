Causes & measures to save

Eucalyptus is an exotic plant that requires special care for its cultivation. Is your eucalyptus drying up? Identify the causes and look for the solutions to the problems to save your plant. We’ll help you with that by sharing the main causes of plant wilting and the right actions you should take.

As with most plants, problems arise with eucalyptus when it does not get enough water, nutrients and light and starts to dry up as a result. There is a suitable solution for each of these problems. So fear not, do whatever it takes to save your dried up eucalyptus. Continue reading!

Dried up eucalyptus: solve water problems

Although eucalyptus plants are drought tolerant, they need water to thrive, especially when growing in a pot. If the plant does not get enough water, it will lose leaves. Water your eucalyptus plant when the top two inches of soil is dry.

However, be careful not to overwater eucalyptus, as overwatering can lead to root rot and other problems. One sign of overwatering is yellowing leaves. If you see yellow leaves, you may have overwatered the plant or exposed it to too much moisture. Secure a pot with drainage holes and well-drained soil for your eucalyptus plant and always allow excess water to drain out of the pot.

Lack of nutrients leads to wilted leaves

Eucalyptus is a heavy feeder and needs a lot of nutrients for its lush foliage. With insufficient nutrients, the leaves begin to wither and look small and unhealthy. The best time to apply the fertilizer is in spring during the growing season. A balanced fertilizer should be applied at least once a month during the growing season.

This tree craves potassium but dislikes phosphates. So look for a tailored fertilizer that is low in nitrogen. Fertilizer is not needed during the winter when growth slows or stops.

Moisture problems harm the exotic plant

Eucalyptus plants thrive at 40% humidity and typically do not require additional humidity under normal conditions. However, extra moisture may be needed in overly dry locations to keep the leaves from drying out. If there is too much moisture, the leaves of your eucalyptus plant will turn yellow. If you keep the plant indoors, move it to a less humid spot. If you grow the eucalyptus plant outdoors, do not place it near other plants and water features.

Poor soil weakens eucalyptus plants

Use good quality potting soil for your eucalyptus plant. Poor soil can affect the roots so they don’t transfer nutrients properly and the plant suffers. The most important thing to remember about soil is good drainage so excess water doesn’t collect around the roots of the plant. Clay or perlite can help improve drainage and give roots plenty of room to grow.

Incorrect lighting leads to loss of leaves

Place your eucalyptus in a place where it gets enough light, because with too little light the plant can lose leaves. Eucalyptus plants generally need full sun when growing outdoors. Potted plants will need some shade during the hottest hours of the day. A eucalyptus plant should also receive plenty of bright, indirect light indoors

Eucalyptus dries up if the pot size is wrong

Eucalyptus has large roots, so the plants require large pots when grown indoors. Check regularly that the roots have enough room to grow. A 3 liter air pot is a good size, big enough to easily handle the plant and small enough to repot; for a few years you can repot eucalyptus into a 20 liter pot and from there into a 45 liter container.

Pest infestation can kill the plant

pests such as B. beetles, beetles, whiteflies and wasps can cause damage to the foliage of the plant. In some cases, the damage is so great that the plant can die. What to do if eucalyptus is infested with pests? If you find an infestation, treat your eucalyptus plant with neem oil or wash it down with a mild dish soap solution.

Fungal diseases are common in eucalyptus

The most common diseases for eucalyptus are fungal and bacterial rot, especially root rot. They lead to brown spots on the leaves. It can be beneficial to remove all infected parts of the plant. When it comes to root rot, the disease is often more difficult to diagnose because the initial damage occurs below the surface of the soil. If root rot occurs, remove the affected roots and transplant the plant to fresh soil and a new pot. Constantly check your plant so that you can prevent diseases in time.

Cut back dead eucalyptus

If your eucalyptus has dried up, investigate the causes and take the necessary measures as described above to save your plant. It makes sense to cut off the dried parts of the plant. Cut off dried leaves and stems and continue tending the plant so you can revive it. But if the whole plant has dried up, then you need to replace your eucalyptus.

