Home Health causes, symptoms and how it can be treated – breaking latest news
Health

causes, symptoms and how it can be treated – breaking latest news

by admin
causes, symptoms and how it can be treated – breaking latest news

Fedez’s sudden “stumbles” and speech difficulties, during a speech in which he illustrated the activities of his Foundation, and his own confirmation that he has been suffering from speech problems for “some time”, have raised many questions about the stuttering and in particular on the fact that it can appear suddenly in adulthood.

Clarifies Elizabeth Bankpsychotherapist and expert in neuropsychology: «Even if the best known form of disfluency, or stuttering, is that of the child (defined as evolutionary because it manifests itself precisely with the evolution, that is, the growth, of the child) there are also others that can appear as adults».

The cause

What are the causes? «More than one. It may be a “debunking” of a “compensated” stutter in the past — thanks to integrated speech therapy and psychology interventions — but also of a “dysfluency” that arises ex novo for neurological reasons or trauma». But can stuttering be a typical symptom of post-traumatic stress shock? “Not typical. The reaction to a shock can cause many physical symptoms – such as tachycardia, breathlessness, tremors – and psychic symptoms, typically anxiety, and also stuttering which, however, never occurs alone but as a correlate of these other disorders”.

Possible therapies

Can you simply “heal” over time? «We need to make some distinctions: if a child two-three year olds suddenly begin to have language difficulties upon the arrival of a new little brother, the problem usually passes within a few months. In an adultOn the other hand, if the stuttering occurs only for one day, or a little more, there is no need to worry; if, on the other hand, it lasts for a certain time and is due to a trauma, it must be dealt with with psychotherapy and in selected cases also with pharmacological intervention. When the origin of stuttering is neurological again we need to distinguish. If you are in the presence of a neurodegenerative disease, unfortunately the situation will only get worse; if the dysfluency is caused by a brain tumor or a stroke, the evolution depends on that of the disease but also on appropriate rehabilitation interventions».

See also  The video game market in Italy exceeds 2.2 billion euros

You may also like

Covid-19 weekly monitoring, report 13

Il Colle promulgates the Milleproroghe with reservations

Maurizio Costanzo, goodbye to the man who changed...

F1 test Bahrain LIVE: day 2, Zhou the...

ANTI-HIV RING SAFE EVEN IN PREGNANCY Infectious diseases

MONKEYPOX DANGEROUS IN CASE OF HIV Infectious diseases

2022 is a record year for organ donations,...

Dead Maurizio Costanzo, the king of the living...

‘YouGoody-Research beautiful and good’, against chronic diseases –...

Maria De Filippi and Maurizio Costanzo, the most...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy