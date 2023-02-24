Fedez’s sudden “stumbles” and speech difficulties, during a speech in which he illustrated the activities of his Foundation, and his own confirmation that he has been suffering from speech problems for “some time”, have raised many questions about the stuttering and in particular on the fact that it can appear suddenly in adulthood. Clarifies Elizabeth Bankpsychotherapist and expert in neuropsychology: «Even if the best known form of disfluency, or stuttering, is that of the child (defined as evolutionary because it manifests itself precisely with the evolution, that is, the growth, of the child) there are also others that can appear as adults».

The cause What are the causes? «More than one. It may be a “debunking” of a “compensated” stutter in the past — thanks to integrated speech therapy and psychology interventions — but also of a “dysfluency” that arises ex novo for neurological reasons or trauma». But can stuttering be a typical symptom of post-traumatic stress shock? “Not typical. The reaction to a shock can cause many physical symptoms – such as tachycardia, breathlessness, tremors – and psychic symptoms, typically anxiety, and also stuttering which, however, never occurs alone but as a correlate of these other disorders”.