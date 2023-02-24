Of Daniela Natali

This form of “dysfluency” is best known in children, but there are also others that can appear as adults. Several causes, including neurological reasons or trauma

Fedez’s sudden stumbles and speech difficulties, during a speech in which he illustrated the activities of his Foundation, and his own confirmation that he has been suffering from speech problems for some time, have raised many questions about stuttering and in particular whether it can present itself suddenly in adulthood. Clarifies Elizabeth Bankpsychotherapist and expert in neuropsychology: Even if the form of disfluency, i.e. stuttering, is better known as the evolutionary one, i.e. of the child (defined as evolutionary because it manifests itself precisely with the evolution, i.e. growth, of the child) there are also others that can appear as adults.

The cause What are the causes? More than one. It may be an “undermining” of a “compensated” stutter in the past — thanks to integrated speech therapy and psychology interventions — but also of a “dysfluency” that arises ex novo for neurological reasons or trauma. But can stuttering be a typical symptom of post-traumatic stress shock? Not typical. The reaction to a shock can cause many physical symptoms – such as tachycardia, breathlessness, tremors – and psychic symptoms, typically anxiety, and also stuttering which, however, never occurs on its own but as a correlate of these other disorders.

Possible therapies Can you “heal” simply over time? A distinction must be made: if a child Two-three year olds suddenly begin to have language difficulties upon the arrival of a new little brother, the problem usually passes within a few months. In an adultOn the other hand, if the stuttering occurs only for one day, or a little more, there is no need to worry; if, on the other hand, it lasts for a certain time and is due to a trauma, it must be dealt with with psychotherapy and in selected cases also with pharmacological intervention. When the origin of neurological stuttering again must be distinguished. If you have a neurodegenerative disease, unfortunately the situation can only get worse; if the dysfluency, caused by a brain tumor or a stroke, the evolution depends on that of the disease but also on appropriate rehabilitation interventions. See also Prostatitis: causes, symptoms and proper nutrition