causes, symptoms and risks, everything you need to know

And incorrect and excessive use of the technological devicesespecially of the smartphonecan lead to gods serious risksincluding those related to psychological addictionbut also those physical. The smartphone syndrome is among the most common: it is a persistent and nagging neck pain.

say per se, i mobile phones they are not dangerous, instead, what makes them a health hazard is their use. The excess of technology aggravates muscles and bones. As studied by Vision Directvirtual shop of contact lenses and eye care products, Italians spend an average of about 17 hours a day in front of a screen. Of course we refer to all of those devices that emit blue lightsuch as mobile phones, tablets and computers, TVs and video games, flat screen LED televisions and fluorescent light bulbs.

Smartphone syndrome, the most common symptoms and causes

The most common mistake relates to where smartphones are used. To avoid problems, you should keep them apart and not in front of your eyes. Many, on the other hand, hold the screens down, which forces them to bend their neck forward: in doing so, the shoulder and neck muscles are forced to bear an additional load. When the neck is bent forward Indeed, the weight of the head falls on the cervical spinesince it is not well distributed over the entire spine, and goes to overload the surrounding muscles (trapezius and long neck muscles).

Another incorrect method is to hold the screens sideways to your facebecause when the head is tilted to the right or left, it ends up overloading one side of the body. It is also wrong to hold the cell phone between the ear and the shoulderstilting his head to one side and raising his arm. Thus, he is similarly likely to create contracts. Excessive use of smartphones can also cause FOMOthat is to say the fear of being disconnected and left outand consequently, to miss something.

Smartphone syndrome can manifest itself with the appearance of contractures affecting the muscles of the cervical spine and/or trapezius (muscles of shoulders). The consequence can be one neck muscle tensionthat is one local inflammationcharacterized by a pain starting in the neck and radiating to the shoulders. This symptom, in the worst cases, can also make arm movements difficult.

At the base there is aminimal alteration of mechanical structures (muscles, ligaments, intervertebral discs, joints) placed in the first part of the vertebral column. Pay attention also atinfinite scrolling, which we use in “dead” moments. It’s dangerous too smombie, i.e. walking while looking at the smartphone. And also the phubbingwhich is the act of looking at your cell phone while others talk to it.

What advice to follow and the exercises to do

To improve the symptoms described so far, it is important first act on the cause. It is important not to forget about stand up your tablet and mobile phone when using them. Whether you are watching a video or surfing the Internet, writing a message, it is good to make sure that the screen iseye height and therefore does not force the neck to bend. The same goes for the computer.

It is also wrong to place the tablet on the lap and the smartphone on the table. When you’re on the phone, it’s best to use theheadsetin order to also reduce exposure to electromagnetic waves. Alternatively you can if necessary, hold the device by hand.

When using these tools you have to also pay attention to the position you assume when you are lying on the sofa or in bed. The neck must always be placed in a natural way, and not in unnatural positions. The risk is, as always, that of tiring the spine, and therefore the cervical.

If the symptoms persist and are accentuated, it may be useful to resort to gods symptomatic remedies:

keep the part warm for two-three days: it may be good to wear scarves or elastic bands;avoid subjecting the back and neck to strain;can help theapplication of muscle relaxant ointmentswhich help to dissolve contractures and promote healing; if the discomfort persists, you can resort to anti-inflammatory drugs for three to four days;of great benefit may be a targeted physiotherapy treatment, aimed at re-adopting a correct posture, and ensure that the shoulder and neck muscles return to a condition of well-being. The specialist will take care of the specific case, who will determine whether it is better to do one corrective gymnastics, physical therapiesor both.

To strengthen the back and neck muscles and send the smartphone syndrome home it is vital too try to have an active lifestyleOf get up from your desk every hour and move frequently.

Two exercises are very useful:

Standing upright, with the left arm extended overhead and the right bent behind the back, with the hands between the stairs, bend your left arm and bring it behind your back, as close to the right as possible. Possibly, intertwine fingers and hold the position for 10 seconds. Repeat 10 times;Sit on the floor with your legs crossed and fingers interlocked. Straighten your elbows by bringing your arms upand if you can, slightly backwards. Hold the position for a few seconds. Repeat 10 times.

