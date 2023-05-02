causes, symptoms and treatments available – breaking latest news

Of Antonella Sparvoli

Often the pathology remains undiagnosed, with serious repercussions on health. For this Simri promotes a prevention campaign with free visits

One in ten children in Western countries, including Italy, suffers from bronchial asthma and about 2% of asthmatic children and adolescents have to live with a severe form that still represents an important cause of health costs, school absences, hospitalizations, emergency room visits and poor quality of life. To promote better disease diagnosis and management, the Italian Society of Childhood Respiratory Diseases (SIMRI) launched, on the occasion of World Asthma Day which falls on 2 May, a campaign to promote recognition of unrecognized forms of asthma. The campaign also involves the Italian Society of Pediatrics, as well as some patient associations such as AsmAllergia Bimbi and Federasma e Allergy.

The campaign: free spirometry for the month of May The Simri initiative will involve about 30 Italian centers of Pediatric Pulmonology associated with the Company who will do free spirometry evaluations throughout the month of May. Indeed, a correct diagnosis of asthma requires a spirometric evaluation to be accompanied by a careful evaluation of the typical symptoms, which include continuous cough (generally dry), difficulty in breathing, wheezing, but also fatigue, restlessness and chest tightness. The list of centers with all the information will be available in the coming days on the Simri website (www.simri.it).

We want encourage all families, and in particular those at greater risk of social fragility, to verify, through the spirometric investigation, the possibility of an unacknowledged diagnosis of asthma. We also wish sensitize paediatricians to promote spirometry as an important test to define the diagnosis and control of asthma – says the president of Simri, Fabio Midulla -. In addition, Simri wants to develop partnerships with patient organizations for promote greater awareness of asthma as an important public health issue and to ensure greater understanding of the concept of asthma control.

How can we fight the disease Asthma can be controlled with anti-inflammatory background drugs to be administered every day, even in the absence of symptoms, and drugs to be used as needed when an asthma attack occurs. Also just as important monitor environmental factors, given that the disease is often linked to allergies, for example to dust, mould, some animal hair, pollen and so on. In most cases medicines are given by aerosol, particularly in very young children, or by spray (puff) with the aid of an age-appropriate spacer. In the case of sprays, it is essential that young patients see how the maneuvers are performed and show the doctor and healthcare personnel how they are done. Furthermore during inspection visits it is necessary to reiterate the concept and verify that the drugs are taken correctly, given that in many cases the lack of control of asthma depends precisely on errors in the administration of inhaled drugs.

Since it is a chronic pathology, during the course of treatment it is important assess respiratory function and modulate daily therapy following the guidelines. But what matters most allow children to lead a normal life and their parents for peace of mind by having them actively participate in asthma management. The specialist doctors, family doctors and health professionals involved in this chronic disease must create a network and structure an ad hoc path for the child and the family.