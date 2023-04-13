For many hobby gardeners, it is simply a weed in the lawn. In fact, common chickweed is an edible plant that has health benefits when consumed. But you should definitely be able to recognize the Chickweed. Because there is a risk of confusion with the poisonous field gossip.

Identify chickweed: where does it grow in the garden?

In the lawn, in the vegetable patch or at the edge of the garden: Chickweed can be found everywhere in the garden and in the park. The adaptable medicinal herb is widespread throughout Germany and grows in nitrogen-rich, moderately fresh soil with a pH value between 6.5 and 4. It thrives in full sun as well as in partial shade and easily tolerates changes in light conditions.

Chickweed is widespread in this country and can be found both in coastal regions and in Alpine areas. Perhaps also because the annual plant spreads quickly via seeds. The seeds germinate even at low temperatures. It is typical for chickweed that you often see ants next to the weeds. The insects collect the seeds and thus support the rapid spread of the medicinal plant.

How can you recognize common chickweed? growth, leaves and flowers

Chickweed often goes unnoticed for long periods: thanks to its small, snow-white flowers and tiny, grass-green ovate leaves, it often goes unnoticed in the lawn or among the flowers in the bed. Only when you take a closer look do you recognize the carpet-forming plant in the lawn – especially by its flat-lying shoots. The ground cover very rarely reaches its maximum height of 40 cm. Its shoots often hang down. When they come into contact with the ground, the plant grows new roots from them. This form of root formation helps the chickweed to quickly spread over larger areas.

The weed has a very long flowering period, which extends from February to November. It can pollinate itself, which greatly facilitates its propagation. This again favors their propagation in the garden. So if you spot the medicinal plant in a corner of your outdoor space, you should fight it immediately.

The fruits bearing the fox-red seeds look like small green pods.

What looks similar but is poisonous?

The annual field gauze is, like the chickweed, a wild plant. However, it is toxic and, if ingested, can cause headaches and digestive problems. However, consumption is dangerous for children and pets. So, if you think someone in your household has eaten field gooseberry, you should definitely contact a doctor.

The Acker-Gauchheil is not native and actually comes from the south-eastern parts of Europe. But it spreads just as quickly in the garden. Similar to Chickweed, it needs a nitrogen-rich and moderately moist soil. Its young shoots originally lie on the ground, but then grow upright. Its shoots are also slightly branched, its leaves are ovate, grass-green and smooth. Fortunately, there are also differences. However, you should be very careful to spot them.

False Chickweed: How the poisonous Field Pauchheil differs

1. Chickweed has hairy stems (or at least one side of the stems is very hairy). The field gauze has smooth stems.

2. Chickweed has already started flowering in April, but field pimperalis does not flower until June.

3. Chickweed has white flowers, and field gauze has orange flowers.

Combat Chickweed: How to weed and use the plant

You can’t achieve much with weeding, because you only tear off the above-ground parts of the plant. The shallow roots are actually very strong and often remain undamaged. Then it is only a matter of time before the plant will sprout again.

If you want to weed chickweed successfully, you should do so after a heavy rain. If the soil is really very wet, then you can loosen the roots without much effort. A good time for this is spring, because then it rains more often and the plant has not yet formed capsule fruits. Early action can prevent the spread in the garden.

By the way, you can leave some of the plants standing. They protect the soil from erosion and prevent the water in the soil from evaporating quickly. You can just cover the rest with mulch and the chickweed will wilt.

Green manure with Chickweed

Chickweed is perfect for use as green manure in the garden. However, you should weed the plants now so that they do not yet have fruit pods. Then it is sown in the fall and then cut before the onset of winter. The clippings are then worked into the ground.

Is the weed edible?

While the weed is edible, you should first make sure that it is the real plant. By the way, you can also feed animals with chickweed.