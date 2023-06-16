Caution! Wegovy – The new “weight loss product”

Wegovy – that’s the name of the new superstar among weight loss products. And the particularly good news is that the preparation, which was first developed by Novo-Nordisk as an injection, now also exists as an oral dosage form. And none other than Pfizer is responsible for this revolutionary step in weight control through Wegovy pills, once again.

This “good news” was published by Reuters on May 22, 2023, which is very topical [1] published, followed by the particularly important information on the share prices of the two pharmaceutical companies, which had therefore kindly increased by a few percentage points.

Right, I completely forgot that this is a business and not a health business, the business of health at best. Of course, stock prices should not be missing.

What is Wegovy?

The generic name for Wegovy is semaglutide. This is a drug used to treat type 2 diabetes, which is also used for “long-term weight control,” as Wikipedia explains.

Long term weight control? It sounds like the injections or pills with the substance are by no means used in the short term, for example in the form of a weight loss diet, but far beyond that. So is that one of the reasons why stock prices are rising?

The substance is called a GLP-1 receptor agonist, which means that it mimics the action of the body’s own GLP-1 (incretin glucagon-like peptide-1). This class of substances is also referred to as “incretin mimetics”. What do these do?

In type 2 diabetics, GLP-1 is only produced insufficiently, which is to be compensated for by the administration of semaglutide. Natural GLP-1 is a peptide hormone that increases the release of insulin when blood sugar (glucose) levels rise, as it always does when food is eaten.

As can be seen from the diagram, in addition to stimulating insulin release, GLP-1 also inhibits the release of glucagon. The latter is a hormone that increases blood sugar levels by converting glycogen to glucose in the liver.

And how to get from the documents of the EMA [2] can be inferred, the substance seems “Among other things, to regulate appetite by increasing the feeling of satiety while reducing food intake, feelings of hunger and cravings for food“.

And with that, you would have a new high-revenue drug on the market, which will hopefully make you forget the memory of the failures of appetite suppressants (pulmonary hypertension and heart valve damage) and weight loss diets at the time.

More specifically, an appetite suppressant has been crafted from a diabetes drug for the market that promises more sales volume than a diabetes drug alone.

The indication description looks accordingly. Because this is how Wegovy is taken:

„Wegovy is used with diet and physical activity to help people lose and control weight. It is used in adults who have the following characteristics:

a BMI of 30 kg/m2 or more (obesity) or

a BMI of at least 27 kg/m2 but less than 30 kg/m2 (overweight) who have weight-related health problems (e.g. diabetes, high blood pressure, abnormal blood lipid levels, breathing problems during sleep called obstructive sleep apnea, or a history of heart attack, stroke or blood vessel problems).“

In its publication, the EMA cites four studies on the effectiveness of Wegovy, three of which attest to significant weight loss compared to placebo. However, the EMA statements sound strange. And it is even more peculiar that no links are provided to these alleged studies.

The best study, however, is study number 3, which makes the hearts of the shareholders beat faster. Here, 902 subjects who had received the preparation for 20 weeks were observed how their body weight developed after stopping Wegovy. Because after another 48 weeks, the group that continued to take Wegovy lost another eight percent of their body weight, while the control group that was switched to a placebo gained an average of seven percent of their body weight.

The proud conclusion here: One must take Wegovy consistently to prevent body weight gain. Truly good news for all Wegovy shareholders.

So a lifelong intake to avoid obesity? This indeed seems to be the solution that the pharmaceutical industry has in store for us.

When you drive out the devil with the Beelzebub

Medications come with side effects. So the question arises here as well, what about the side effects of Wegovy?

In this category, too, the EMA shows its character as a promotional event for the pharmaceutical industry. Because the reader only takes this from the website just quoted:

„The most common side effects with Wegovy (which may affect more than 1 in 10 people) are headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, constipation and abdominal pain.

For the full list of all side effects and restrictions reported with Wegovy, see the Package Leaflet.“

Now when you click the link to the package insert, I was expecting to see the full list of side effects and contraindications. Instead, a website is opened that explains to the reader what a leaflet is. This is how clarification and transparency go through the EMA!

On Drugs.com [3] however, it looks a bit different. Here the reader is much better informed.

In terms of side effects, this is greeted with a “warning” right at the beginning. And this warning relates to the (novel) oral administration of Wegovy and an increased likelihood of thyroid cancer.

But Pfizer and Novo-Nordisk want all customers to take their product for life, right? And that despite an increased risk of thyroid cancer? The companies can then intensify production for their cancer drugs in order to double the cash.

Is that the only side effect that can be denied in the usual manner by the pharmaceutical industry?

According to Drugs.com, as is usual with the side effects of “corona vaccinations”, it is also explicitly emphasized here that there have been cases of cancer in connection with the medication, from which no causal connection can be derived. So why the warning at the beginning?

Other side effects look less doubtful:

digestive tract:

Very common (10 percent and more) – nausea (up to 44 percent), increased amylases (up to 13 percent), increased lipases (up to 22 percent), diarrhea (30 percent), vomiting (24 percent), constipation (24 percent), Abdominal pain (20 percent) etc.

Common (1.0-10 percent) – Indigestion, belching, bloating, reflux, gastroenteritis, bloating, etc.

Eyes:

In existing type 2 diabetes, the substance seems to favor the development of diabetic retinopathy.

Metabolism:

Very common – hypoglycaemia in combination with insulin (up to 30 percent) (indication of poor controllability of the substance when used in diabetics)

Common – hypos (repetition seems to suggest that hypos occur without insulin), loss of appetite, and weight loss.

Strange: Funnily enough, in the case of loss of appetite and weight loss, the indication becomes a side effect. This begs the schizophrenic question, how can I lose weight without the drug provoking a loss of appetite and weight?!

Leber:

Common – gallstones

Other side effects:

Very common – fatigue (eleven percent), headache (14 percent)

Common – Dizziness, hypotension, orthostatic disregulation, hair loss, confusion, cough, depression, rapid heart rate, fever, blurred vision, nightmares, difficulty breathing, etc.

In the post-marketing reports, kidney damage was observed or an aggravation of chronic kidney disease up to kidney failure.

Conclusion

Wegovy is a new appetite suppressant that seems to be following the path of the old preparations that have since been taken off the market: intake without a foreseeable end and hardly foreseeable side effects on a large scale, which can only be kept small by rhetorical smoke bombs (no causal connection).

It is the pharmaceutical industry that immediately classifies statistically significant correlations in relation to the effectiveness of their preparations as causal = evidence-based, and in the case of side effects, especially if they occur significantly more frequently than with placebo, then no longer accept this benchmark.

Conclusion of the conclusion: Under these conditions, which in a way remind of the assessment of the side effects of the “corona vaccinations”, might Contergan also have a chance of being approved again soon? After all, who remembers the scandal in the 1960s? The drugs we have today are similarly disastrous, with Wegovy seeming poised to follow in some scandalous footsteps here.

Sources:

[1] Novo Nordisk, Pfizer weight-loss pills work as well as shots | Reuters

[2] Wegovy | European Medicines Agency

[3] Semaglutide Side Effects: Common, Severe, Long Term – Drugs.com

Featured Image: pixabay.com – Bru-nO

This post was created on June 15, 2023.