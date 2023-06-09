Cautious bags. Piazza Affari runs alone

S&P-500

(Tiper Stock Exchange) –, which showed a significant advantage over the rest of Europe where caution reigned. Meanwhile on Wall Street themarks an increase of 0.33%.

L’Euro / US Dollar continues the session higher and advances to 1.078 level. L’Oro, up (+1.41%), reaching 1,967.3 dollars an ounce. Deep red for oil (Light Sweet Crude Oil), which continues trading at 69.39 points, down sharply by 4.33%.

Slight drop in spreadwhich drops to +169 basis points, while the yield on the 10-year BTP stands at 4.12%.

Among the markets of the Old Continent flat Frankfurtholding parity, thoughtful Londonwith a fractional decline of 0.32%, and compounded Pariswhich grows by a modest +0.27%.

At Piazza Affari, the FTSE MIB closed the day with an increase of 0.81%, to 27,275 points, continuing the series of three consecutive rises, which began last Tuesday; on the same line, rising the FTSE Italia All-Sharewhich increases compared to the day before, reaching 29,387 points.

In fractional progress the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+0.43%); on the levels of the eve the FTSE Italia Star (-0,12%).

Among the best Blue Chips of Piazza Affari, is moving in positive territory Mediobancashowing an increase of 2.30%.

Money up Phinecuswhich recorded an increase of 1.94%.

Very positive balance for Leonardowhich boasts an increase of 1.70%.

Good performance for CNH Industrialwhich grows by 1.51%.

The worst performances, however, are recorded on Amplifierwhich gets -0.71%.

He hesitates I connectedwith a modest decline of 0.59%.

Slow day for DiaSorinwhich marks a decline of 0.59%.

Between best stocks in the FTSE MidCap, doValue (+3,87%), Juventus (+3,25%), Pharmanutra (+2,39%) e Mondadori (+2,22%).

The strongest sales, on the other hand, show up GVSwhich ends trading at -2.14%.

Bad sitting for SOLwhich shows a loss of 1.94%.

Under pressure Carl Industrieswhich shows a drop of 1.60%.

Small loss for Mutuionlinewhich trades with -1.39%.

(Ticker) 08-06-2023 18:02