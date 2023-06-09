Cautious bags. Piazza Affari runs alone

L’Euro / US Dollar continues the session higher and advances to 1.078 level. L’Oro, up (+1.41%), reaching 1,967.3 dollars an ounce. Deep red for oil (Light Sweet Crude Oil), which continues trading at 69.39 points, down sharply by 4.33%.
Slight drop in spreadwhich drops to +169 basis points, while the yield on the 10-year BTP stands at 4.12%.
Among the markets of the Old Continent flat Frankfurtholding parity, thoughtful Londonwith a fractional decline of 0.32%, and compounded Pariswhich grows by a modest +0.27%.
At Piazza Affari, the FTSE MIB closed the day with an increase of 0.81%, to 27,275 points, continuing the series of three consecutive rises, which began last Tuesday; on the same line, rising the FTSE Italia All-Sharewhich increases compared to the day before, reaching 29,387 points.
In fractional progress the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+0.43%); on the levels of the eve the FTSE Italia Star (-0,12%).
Among the best Blue Chips of Piazza Affari, is moving in positive territory Mediobancashowing an increase of 2.30%.
Money up Phinecuswhich recorded an increase of 1.94%.
Very positive balance for Leonardowhich boasts an increase of 1.70%.
Good performance for CNH Industrialwhich grows by 1.51%.
The worst performances, however, are recorded on Amplifierwhich gets -0.71%.
He hesitates I connectedwith a modest decline of 0.59%.
Slow day for DiaSorinwhich marks a decline of 0.59%.
Between best stocks in the FTSE MidCap, doValue (+3,87%), Juventus (+3,25%), Pharmanutra (+2,39%) e Mondadori (+2,22%).
The strongest sales, on the other hand, show up GVSwhich ends trading at -2.14%.
Bad sitting for SOLwhich shows a loss of 1.94%.
Under pressure Carl Industrieswhich shows a drop of 1.60%.
Small loss for Mutuionlinewhich trades with -1.39%.
(Ticker) 08-06-2023 18:02