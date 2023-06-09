Home » Cautious bags. Piazza Affari runs alone
Health

Cautious bags. Piazza Affari runs alone

by admin
Cautious bags. Piazza Affari runs alone
(Tiper Stock Exchange) – Positive results for Piazza Affari, which showed a significant advantage over the rest of Europe where caution reigned. Meanwhile on Wall Street theS&P-500 marks an increase of 0.33%.

L’Euro / US Dollar continues the session higher and advances to 1.078 level. L’Oro, up (+1.41%), reaching 1,967.3 dollars an ounce. Deep red for oil (Light Sweet Crude Oil), which continues trading at 69.39 points, down sharply by 4.33%.

Slight drop in spreadwhich drops to +169 basis points, while the yield on the 10-year BTP stands at 4.12%.

Among the markets of the Old Continent flat Frankfurtholding parity, thoughtful Londonwith a fractional decline of 0.32%, and compounded Pariswhich grows by a modest +0.27%.

At Piazza Affari, the FTSE MIB closed the day with an increase of 0.81%, to 27,275 points, continuing the series of three consecutive rises, which began last Tuesday; on the same line, rising the FTSE Italia All-Sharewhich increases compared to the day before, reaching 29,387 points.

In fractional progress the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+0.43%); on the levels of the eve the FTSE Italia Star (-0,12%).

Among the best Blue Chips of Piazza Affari, is moving in positive territory Mediobancashowing an increase of 2.30%.

Money up Phinecuswhich recorded an increase of 1.94%.

Very positive balance for Leonardowhich boasts an increase of 1.70%.

Good performance for CNH Industrialwhich grows by 1.51%.

The worst performances, however, are recorded on Amplifierwhich gets -0.71%.

He hesitates I connectedwith a modest decline of 0.59%.

See also  Fiorentina-Roma 2-1: Jovic and Ikoné overturn the Giallorossi in the final

Slow day for DiaSorinwhich marks a decline of 0.59%.

Between best stocks in the FTSE MidCap, doValue (+3,87%), Juventus (+3,25%), Pharmanutra (+2,39%) e Mondadori (+2,22%).

The strongest sales, on the other hand, show up GVSwhich ends trading at -2.14%.

Bad sitting for SOLwhich shows a loss of 1.94%.

Under pressure Carl Industrieswhich shows a drop of 1.60%.

Small loss for Mutuionlinewhich trades with -1.39%.

(Ticker) 08-06-2023 18:02

You may also like

Covid-19, situation in Italy 29 May

Vegan cold cuts: 13 out of 19 products...

Turkish cargo ship seized by knife-wielding migrants south...

Innovative medical therapy methods for hair loss

cherries at 8 euros, 5.20 for a kilo...

Does vaccinating against shingles prevent the risk of...

Eat better in old age HEALTH ADHOC

Authorization to reduce the minimum hours of pharmacy...

The Prevention Act – relaunch planned – health...

What is the recommended amount of cod to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy