CBC PlasmaEgg® – the chemical-free high-level disinfection

Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Ditzingen – A milestone in hygiene! Experience chemical-free high-level disinfection that does not create resistance.

The CBC PlasmaEgg® is intended for the disinfection of everyday objects, laboratory equipment and personal protective equipment. All surfaces are achieved regardless of the product geometry.

This is possible with the generous 1.5 liter chamber and a low power consumption of 18 watts CBC PlasmaEgg® sustainable inactivation of bacteria, viruses and fungi.
Cold atmospheric plasma is generated, which acts on proteins and the RNA/DNA of germs and destroys them. In addition, the plasma has a yeasticidal and fungicidal effect. Multi-resistant pathogens are also inactivated.

The best part? Within 20 minutes it achieves the impressive LOG 6 value for bacteria!

Find out more at MEDICA 2023, Hall 11 Stand No. J25 at Kimetec.

