CBD Discounter welcomes the approval for Züri Can

The leading Swiss online shop is planning to participate in future sales of cannabis

Sale of cannabis from August 2023

The CBD discounter welcomes the decision of the Federal Office of Public Health (BAG) to give the green light for the start of the study of Züri Can – cannabis with responsibility. With the approval, the prerequisites for the production of cannabis for the pilot test are in place and users can now register to participate in the study.

The innovative project Züri Can – Cannabis with responsibility has set itself the goal of making an important contribution to a modern drug policy in Switzerland. The FOPH has granted approval for the study in cooperation with the Psychiatric University Clinic Zurich and the city of Zurich. Producers Pure Production AG and Swissextract can now start cultivating study cannabis and the first harvest is expected in July 2023. The products are expected to be available at the supply points from August 2023.

The CBD Discounter is convinced that this project is an important step in the right direction and can imagine being involved in the sale of cannabis in the future. A spokesman for the CBD discounter said: “We believe it is important to research and regulate the use of cannabis. We want to help create a responsible culture in dealing with cannabis and therefore support projects like Züri Can. We stand ready to participate in a potential cannabis sale in the future.”

The CBD Discounter is a leading Swiss online shop specializing in the sale of CBD products. The company offers a wide range of Swiss-made CBD products, including CBD flowers, CBD oil, CBD hash, CBD joints and much more. With an extensive range of high-quality products and excellent customer service, the CBD discounter was recently voted the best Swiss CBD shop 2023. In addition, the CBD Discounter offers free shipping from an order value of CHF 59 and payment on account.

CBD, or cannabidiol, is an active ingredient derived from the hemp plant that is non-psychoactive. CBD products are used by many people to support their well-being and are legally available in Switzerland. The CBD discounter attaches great importance to the transparency and quality of its products and works closely with producers and authorities to offer its customers the best possible quality and to comply with legal requirements.

The CBD discounter sees the legalization of cannabis as an important topic for the future and is committed to responsible regulation. The company will closely monitor the Züri Can – Cannabis with responsibility project and hopes for a positive development in research and regulation of cannabis use.

