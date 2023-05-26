Cdm extends the state of emergency to Marche and Tuscany

The Council of Ministers has extended the state of emergency to some municipalities in the Marche and Tuscany affected by the flood. The CDM meeting, convened for 6 pm, lasted about ten minutes. Prime Minister Meloni returned from the second inspection in the areas affected by the flood a few days later where she accompanied the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen

The Council of Ministers extends the state of emergency to the municipalities of the Marche and Tuscany affected by the flood, which are added to those of Emilia Romagna. In the Marches, the municipalities of Fano, Gabicce Mare, Monte Grimano Terme, Montelabbate, Pesaro, Sassocorvaro and Urbino and the province of Pesaro and Urbino are involved. For the first aid interventions to the population, they have been allocated 4 million euros, from the National Emergency Fund. The same amount, with the same purpose, has been set aside for the Tuscan municipalities of Firenzuola, Marradi, Palazzuolo sul Serio and Londa in the metropolitan city of Florence.

