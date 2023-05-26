Home » Cdm extends the state of emergency to Marche and Tuscany
Health

Cdm extends the state of emergency to Marche and Tuscany

by admin

The Council of Ministers has extended the state of emergency to some municipalities in the Marche and Tuscany affected by the flood. The CDM meeting, convened for 6 pm, lasted about ten minutes. Prime Minister Meloni returned from the second inspection in the areas affected by the flood a few days later where she accompanied the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen

The Council of Ministers extends the state of emergency to the municipalities of the Marche and Tuscany affected by the flood, which are added to those of Emilia Romagna. In the Marches, the municipalities of Fano, Gabicce Mare, Monte Grimano Terme, Montelabbate, Pesaro, Sassocorvaro and Urbino and the province of Pesaro and Urbino are involved. For the first aid interventions to the population, they have been allocated 4 million euros, from the National Emergency Fund. The same amount, with the same purpose, has been set aside for the Tuscan municipalities of Firenzuola, Marradi, Palazzuolo sul Serio and Londa in the metropolitan city of Florence.

Read the full article on ANSA.it

See also  In Milan Claudio Cecchetto (and Marco Camisani Calzolari) launch a social network

You may also like

Now 2,100 tickets: Massive demand for APOTHEKENTOUR in...

Ukraine Russia, today’s war news 26 May

Implants in the brain and spine allow paralyzed...

Sudden Crib Death Syndrome (Sids) could finally have...

Supplement with active ingredients of Viagra and Cialis:...

what are the consequences for my child’s eyesight?»-...

Add this ingredient to your desserts and they...

Stramaccioni: “Fiorentina started with a thousand but then...

Headache, the techniques to make it go away...

Free contraceptive pill, green light postponed. The Aifa...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy