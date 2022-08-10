Home Health CDPR 20th Anniversary Celebration, Limited Time Discounts on “The Witcher 3”, “The Rider 2077”!
Health

CDPR 20th Anniversary Celebration, Limited Time Discounts on “The Witcher 3”, “The Rider 2077”!

by admin
CDPR 20th Anniversary Celebration, Limited Time Discounts on “The Witcher 3”, “The Rider 2077”!

Here’s a bunch of cheap games. Want to play a gauntlet first?

This year is the 20th anniversary of the establishment of CD PROJEKT RED, a well-known Polish game developer. The official also started the anniversary celebration yesterday, from August 9th to August 14th. In addition to the super Buddha-hearted specials on our own GOG platform this time, there are also promotions on the Steam platform!

Won a number of awards, even Obama praised “The Witcher 3” (The Witcher) is now broken during the event (80% OFF), only NTD 173 yuan can start to enjoy the magic world, while the first and second generation Wizards can also start without a hundred dollars. And Cyberpunk 2077 (Cyberpunk 2077), which has a beautiful light chasing performance and Cyberpunk style, is also discounted in half, and it can be purchased for only NTD 799 yuan.

In addition, on the official GOG platform, a free “CDPR gift group” has been launched, which includes game art settings, soundtracks, and behind-the-scenes production videos, and this gift will be available until 21:00 on August 11. You can get it for free before, if you are interested, don’t miss it!

GOG Events Page
STEAM activity page

Further reading:

See also  "FF7 Remake" PC version is priced at US$70, sparking heated discussion about price increases | 4Gamers

You may also like

OWC Envoy Pro SX Portable Thunderbolt SSD Out...

Summer can be friends with teeth and gums,...

Rizzoli publishes the first book in the form...

“The processor is too new” may make the...

West Nile in Friuli Venezia Giulia, there is...

After a heart attack, Nordic Walking is ideal...

Rizzoli publishes the first book in the form...

China, identified a new virus that also affects...

AAA, looking for ideas to improve the lives...

Sony INZONE H9/H7/H3 review: PS5 compatible gaming headset...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy