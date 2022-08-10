Here’s a bunch of cheap games. Want to play a gauntlet first?

This year is the 20th anniversary of the establishment of CD PROJEKT RED, a well-known Polish game developer. The official also started the anniversary celebration yesterday, from August 9th to August 14th. In addition to the super Buddha-hearted specials on our own GOG platform this time, there are also promotions on the Steam platform!

Won a number of awards, even Obama praised “The Witcher 3” (The Witcher) is now broken during the event (80% OFF), only NTD 173 yuan can start to enjoy the magic world, while the first and second generation Wizards can also start without a hundred dollars. And Cyberpunk 2077 (Cyberpunk 2077), which has a beautiful light chasing performance and Cyberpunk style, is also discounted in half, and it can be purchased for only NTD 799 yuan.

In addition, on the official GOG platform, a free “CDPR gift group” has been launched, which includes game art settings, soundtracks, and behind-the-scenes production videos, and this gift will be available until 21:00 on August 11. You can get it for free before, if you are interested, don’t miss it!

GOG Events Page

STEAM activity page