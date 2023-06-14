CDU health expert concerned about the pharmacist’s protest: “Greed is cool mentality in…

rbb – Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg

Berlin (ots)

The health policy spokesman for the Union parliamentary group, Tino Sorge, expressed understanding for the pharmacists’ protest day this Wednesday.

On rbb24 Inforadio he called for more flexibility and less bureaucracy:

“It’s about the fact that a local pharmacist can also decide if a preparation is not available, that he can simply exchange it for a preparation with the same active ingredient. But it’s also about that this is remunerated accordingly. We have to understand that this stinginess is awesome mentality doesn’t work in healthcare.”

Listen to the interview: https://ots.de/5clFtb

Original content from: rbb – Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg, transmitted by news aktuell