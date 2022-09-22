Cecilia Rodriguez announces to fans that she has to undertake a specific food path to heal. Belen Rodriguez’s sister is going through a difficult period regarding her health.

No pregnancy for the time being Cecilia Rodriguez. In recent times, word had spread about one of his suspects it was interesting, but things are quite different. Chechu in reality is going through a difficult period which affects her health so much that she was even forced to stay in bed and give up some work commitments. One of these is the presentation of the new streaming service Paramount +.

Fans were unaware of it, but they had sensed something unusual in the movements of the girlfriend of Ignatius Moseralways very active on social media and busy with many things such as the commitments due to the brands she founded together with her older sister and her brother Jeremias, Hinnominate I was from Me. Cecilia in these last hours broke the silence, and without going into too much detail, he made it known that he must devote himself to his recovery.

Cecilia Rodriguez did go on a diet

It is not known for sure what attacked Cecilia Rodriguez’s healtheven if it is assumed to be some intestinal problem, which now requires a serious and correct eating plan. The 32-year-old has made it known that the priority now is this, because she must recover her strength as soon as possible to catch up, since she has also been reconfirmed to run the program Ex on the beach with Ignatius Moser Not to mention that in life it also does Influencing it.

“I just wanted to let you know that I’m officially on a diet. A diet not to lose weight but a diet to heal, I also rhyme. Nothing I wanted to tell you as you have seen in recent weeks, that I have not been well, the time has come for me to take care of myself. And so nothing, specific diet, I’ll be good, I’ll be good ” He did know in these hours through his stories from Instagram.

The love story with Ignazio Moser

In short, for the moment the pregnancy is still far away, but his love story with Ignazio Moser continues to go swollen and sails. The two also bought a apartment in Milan and it is not excluded that, perhaps overcome these health problems, yes, not yes they put into practice their desire to enlarge the family.