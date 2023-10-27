Home » Cefusa Achieves Double Certification in Animal Welfare for Pig and Beef Farm
Cefusa Achieves Double Certification in Animal Welfare for Pig and Beef Farm

Cefusa Achieves Double Certification in Animal Welfare for Pig and Beef Farm

Cefusa, a livestock company of Grupo Fuertes, has achieved a double certification for its pig and beef farm, with the highest qualification in Animal Welfare. The company has obtained the B+ Animal Welfare Commitment certification from Interporc and Asici for pigs, and Provacuno for cattle. Additionally, it has also received the Welfair Animal Welfare certification approved by IRTA and Neiker. These certifications ensure that Cefusa follows best practices in animal welfare, health, biosafety, animal management, and traceability.

Cefusa holds the distinction of being the first livestock company to certify the Animal Welfare seal for white-coated pigs according to the Interporc Technical Regulations. It has also received certifications for Iberian pigs from Asici and for beef from Provacuno. These voluntary certifications require Cefusa to undergo an audit process to guarantee that the animals receive proper care throughout all stages of production, with a focus on ethical and sustainable practices.

The company and its integrated farmers are deeply committed to animal welfare, health, biosafety, traceability, and sustainability practices. They ensure the use of good practices throughout the food chain, providing maximum transparency to consumers.

This double certification demonstrates Cefusa’s dedication to ensuring the well-being of animals in their care, as well as their commitment to meeting the highest standards in the industry.

