Cefusa, Livestock Company, Achieves Highest Animal Welfare Certifications for Pork and Beef

Cefusa, a livestock company of Grupo Fuertes, has achieved double certification with the highest ratings in animal welfare for its pig and beef livestock. The company has obtained the B+ Animal Welfare Commitment certification managed by the Interprofessionals of each species, Interporc and ASICI for pigs, and Provacuno for cattle. Additionally, Cefusa has obtained the Welfair Animal Welfare certification approved by IRTA and NEIKER.

These certifications ensure that Cefusa follows good practices in animal welfare, health, biosafety, animal management, and traceability. The Fuertes Group, which owns Cefusa, has stated that the company was the first to obtain the Animal Welfare seal for white-coated pigs, Iberian pigs, and beef. These certifications require the company to undergo an audit process to ensure that the animals receive necessary care throughout the production process, following ethical and sustainable practices.

Cefusa and its farmers have expressed their commitment to good pig and cattle management, as well as animal welfare, health, biosafety, traceability, and sustainability practices. The company aims to guarantee the use of good practices in the entire food chain and provide maximum transparency to the consumers.

This achievement highlights Cefusa’s dedication to animal welfare in both pork and beef production, further enhancing the company’s reputation for ethical and sustainable practices.

