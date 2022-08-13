Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed has been around for 15 years and at least most people who play these games are over 18…right? So, what better way to celebrate than with a drink? none!

Antheum Studios is making Assassin’s Creed Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Spicy Rum and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Vodka. Whiskey is already available, while rum and vodka should arrive in September 2022.

Those living in the US can book online, the rest of us may have to contact our local alcohol company and ask them to place an order. Either way, it’s a good thing to have these in your private AC collection, right?

Just remember to be over 18 and drink responsibly.