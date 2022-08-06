Home Health Celebrating “Bad Decisions” Single Release, Microsoft Creates First Xbox Wireless Controller With Built-in Speakers – mashdigi – Tech, New Products, Fun Facts, Trends
Microsoft announces collaboration with Interscope Records, while celebrating the collaboration of songwriter benny blanco, rapper Snoop Dogg, and BTS members Jung Kook, Jin, Jimin, V on the single “Bad Decisions” ” was released, creating an Xbox wireless controller “Singing Controller” with a built-in speaker.

“Singing Controller” uses striking red as the main color, which can be activated by pressing a button, and songs can be played through the white speaker on the back.

And this wireless controller is not planned to be sold as an official product, but to be sold through the official Xbox Twitter accountorganise eventwhich also includes a new car, the 1971 Meyers Manx, that can be used in Forza Horizon 5.

Prior to this, Microsoft had also created a number of themed Xbox game consoles and used them as event lottery giveaways to attract fans to interact.

