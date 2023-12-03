Celebrating Latin American Medicine Day: Cuba’s Impact on Global Health

Workers in the health sector in Cuba celebrated the Day of Latin American Medicine on Sunday, honoring the high quality, ethical, revolutionary, and humanistic values of their profession. Since December 3, 1933, the birth of Carlos J. Finlay and Latin American Medicine Day have been celebrated annually, marking a milestone in health matters for the benefit of the population and peoples of other lands. Despite limitations imposed by the U.S. economic, commercial, and financial blockade, Cuba remains committed to maintaining high public health indicators and advancing programs to respond to epidemiological emergencies, non-communicable diseases, and infectious diseases. The country has also demonstrated its resilience in combating Covid-19, creating five vaccine candidates, three of which are highly effective. The dedication of Cuban health professionals is further evidenced by the presence of hundreds of thousands of workers in the health sector in 164 countries and the celebration of Latin American Medicine Day on December 3. This day commemorates the birth of Dr. Carlos J. Finlay, whose work on the transmission of diseases by biological agents, particularly yellow fever, has had a lasting impact on the field of medicine. His legacy serves as a reminder of the value of perseverance and dedication to the medical profession in advancing science for the protection of human life.

