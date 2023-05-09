Celiac disease, a distance course is underway on the regional E-llaber platform to manage gluten-free foods safely — Health

Intended mainly for operators in the food sector, it is also open to people diagnosed with celiac disease and their families. Objective: to learn how to avoid contact, even accidental, with food sources of gluten, from the production stage to the ‘mise en place’. In Emilia-Romagna, at the end of 2022, 20,729 people diagnosed with celiac disease

May 9, 2023 – Learn to properly handle gluten-free foods with specific techniques and instructions for each stage of product processingfrom the processing of raw materials to the administration to customers.

They are the contents of the distance learning course “Safety Management of Gluten-Free Foods”, already available on digital platform of the Emilia-Romagna Region E-llaber: an educational path created by the Collective Prevention and Public Health sector of thehealth policy department in collaboration with the Emilia-Romagna Italian Celiac Association and made available right next to the National Celiac Week, from 15 to 23 May. The course is aimed primarily to food business operatorsbut it is also open to people diagnosed with celiac disease and their familiesand one of the purposes is to provide precise information on foods that can be safely consumed by celiacs.

“Entering a canteen or restaurant with the certainty of not having traces of gluten on your plate is essential for those suffering from celiac disease – comments the councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini. For over 10 years, the Emilia-Romagna Region has produced a practical guide to train operators in the food sector, with this additional tool we offer the opportunity to those who work in the gluten-free food chain to update their preparation, in order to continue to guarantee celiacs a service that is increasingly tailored to their needs. It is also important – adds Donini – that the course can also be carried out by the patients themselves and by their families, for an increasingly in-depth knowledge of this pathology”.

I am 20,729, in Emilia-Romagnail 67% of which donnepeople who (as of December 2022) have been diagnosed with celiac disease: chronic disease which causes an immune reaction in the body to the intake of gluten, which is mainly contained in cereals and their derivatives – such as bread and pasta – but is also present in other foods.

The training course

The distance training course is divided into 3 moduli: the first part is dedicated to the description of celiac disease; the second provides information and knowledge on gluten-free foods to facilitate shopping; the latter focuses on managing the safety of gluten-free foods and the work environment, so as to guarantee the safety of the preparations and the final product. At the end of the course there are a assessment test and release of the training certificatewhich has a five-year term.

To partecipate it is necessary to access the E-llaber platform by connecting to the address https://www.e-llaber.it/, log in using your Spid credentials and fill in your profile by entering the requested data; subsequently the E-llaber home page will be viewable with the training offer and the course at the following address: https://www.e-llaber.it/course/view.php?id=431.

The course constitutes a further training tool for operators in the food sector on the subject of celiac disease compared to those available up to now, carried out by the Food Hygiene and Nutrition services.

Celiac disease

The only universally and scientifically recognized therapy is to follow a strictly gluten-free diet. For this reason whoever takes care of the production, preparation, sale and administration of gluten-free foods must comply with specific structural and management characteristics to avoid cross- or accidental contamination with food sources of gluten, even during transport and storage. in Emilia-Romagna collective catering (school, hospital, social welfare and company canteens) and that publish they have been organizing themselves for some time to guarantee gluten-free meals: the list of places notified and authorized to serve meals to celiacs is published on the Food & Health Region website dedicated to food safety.

The Region has also defined the “Regional guidelines for the official control of food businesses that produce and/or administer gluten-free foods”, to which operators in the food sector must strictly comply who ensure that they produce or administer foods suitable for celiac disease patients; continuous training of the personnel in charge is also mandatory.

Data in Emilia-Romagna

In Emilia-Romagna they are 20,729 people who have been diagnosed with celiac disease (data al 31/12/2022); the donne are in clear prevalence with over 14,000 diagnoses, men are about 6,500. At the regional level, the diagnoses are represented in the area as follows: 1,273 diagnoses in the Local Health Authority of Piacenza (863 females and 410 males); 1,890 Ausl Parma (1,272 females and 618 males); 2.508 Ausl Reggio Emilia (1719 females and 789 males); 3.737 Ausl Modena (2,523 females and 1,214 males); 4.428 Ausl Bologna (3088 females and 1340 males); 668 Ausl Imola (439 females and 229 males); 1.274 Ausl Ferrara (890 females and 384 males); 4,951 Ausl Romagna (3,403 females and 1,548 males).