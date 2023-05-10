Celiac disease, here’s how to live (and well) even with gluten intolerance

The international day to be celebrated on 16 May will be dedicated to the 600,000 Italians affected by celiac disease, also because at least 60% of them have not yet received a diagnosis. There is therefore so much to do and so much information to give to raise awareness of this condition (which is not intolerance or allergy to gluten) and to bring people still awaiting diagnosis out of the shadows.

For this reason, the Italian Celiac Association will dedicate nine days of study to the pathology from 13 to 21 May and 16 will be International Day (settimanadellaceliachia.it). «It is a fundamental appointment – says Rossella Valmarana, President of the Italian Celiac Association – to provide correct information and dispel the still too many false myths and fake news that lead to underestimating a severe and greatly underestimated disease. Early diagnosis is crucial to prevent complications of celiac disease. The 2023 Budget Law provides for an economic investment for a screening that identifies children and young people at risk of developing celiac disease or type 1 diabetes (often the two conditions are associated) and which will help bring out the hidden iceberg of celiac disease ».

Celiac disease, genetics

Celiac disease is a chronic systemic autoimmune disease triggered in genetically predisposed subjects (HLA DQ2/DQ8) by gluten, a protein complex present in many cereals (wheat, rye, barley, spelled, couscous, tabbouleh, seitan). It affects more women than men and is growing sharply. Consuming foods and drinks (for example beer, although there are “gluten-free” beers on the market today) containing gluten leads the immune system to attack the small intestine and repeated exposure to this protein progressively damages this part of the intestine, leading to malabsorption of some nutrients and minerals. In addition to even serious consequences.

The only therapy for the moment is to completely eliminate gluten from the diet for life, being careful to also avoid contamination. As far as packaged foods are concerned, look for the “Spiga Barrata” brand on the label, the symbol with which AIC communicates the safety of a product, i.e. the absence of gluten. On the other hand, no problem comes from cosmetics and skin cleansing products because gluten is only dangerous if ingested.

Celiac disease can give symptoms of variable severity over time. The most frequent are abdominal pain, swelling, and chronic diarrhea (or on the contrary constipation), nausea and vomiting.

Among the extra-intestinal symptoms, severe asthenia (fatigue), weight loss, depression or otherwise anxious state, joint pain, mouth sores, peripheral neuropathy (a damage to the nerve endings of the extremities which manifests itself with tingling in the legs and feet) and the appearance of severe skin lesions (herpetiform dermatitis).

I deficit

A series of secondary symptoms related to various nutritional deficiencies may also appear, for example iron malabsorption anemia and deficiencies in vitamins B12, D and K. An undiagnosed child will have growth problems, damage to tooth enamel, mood changes and late puberty. To know your diagnosis it is essential not to eliminate gluten from your diet before completing all the tests, including the intestinal biopsy.

The American College of Gastroenterology updated its celiac disease guidelines earlier this year. The gold standard of diagnosis, for both children and adults, remains gastro-duodenoscopy with biopsies of the small intestinal mucosa (taken from the “bulb” and the distal part of the duodenum). In children, however, a non-biopsy diagnosis can be taken into consideration, when the blood test reveals levels of anti-transglutaminase antibodies (IgA TTG) ten times higher than the normal limits and the positivity of anti-endomysial antibodies.

The same criteria apply to adults who are unwilling or unable to undergo gastroscopy. Once the diagnosis is made, the goal of treatment is to heal the small intestine damaged by exposure to gluten. And at the moment there’s nothing else to do but eliminate gluten from your diet, following the instructions of an expert dietician.

The children

Although there are many permitted cereals (rice, corn, millet, quinoa, buckwheat, sorghum, etc.), it is a diet that has a major impact on a person’s life (and even more so on that of a child or an adolescent), for this reason it must be discussed in depth with the patients.