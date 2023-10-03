Celiac disease: here’s how to recognize it and what it is

Gluten intolerance has become a matter of widespread debate in recent years. Many people wonder about their tolerance to this food, believing they are celiac. However, the diagnosis for celiac disease is very specificand should be entrusted to a professional expert in the sector.

In our article, however, we can help you clarify and recognize some symptoms to understand whether you are at risk or not.

Anyone who has digestive problems – bloating, stomach cramps, pain and diarrhea after ingesting gluten, or even other symptoms such as depression, tiredness or mental confusion – may have celiac disease or gluten intolerance. Distinguishing them can be complicated, doctors explain. Having said that, it is essential to underline that gluten intolerance and celiac disease are two quite different conditions. In fact, celiac disease is a condition that affects approximately 1% of the population. It is caused by contact with gluten in genetically predisposed people. This is an autoimmune disease that causes an immune reaction in the small intestine, interfering with its ability to absorb nutrients and causing inflammation.

Celiac or intolerant?

Celiac disease can be diagnosed from a young age, when symptoms are more evident, such as chronic diarrhea and slowed growth. In adulthood, symptoms vary in type and intensity from person to person. These usually include diarrhea, abdominal pain, weight loss and bloating, often similar to other gastrointestinal disorders. However, due to the vitamin deficiencies it causes, celiac disease can also lead to complications such as cramps, bone pain, irregular cycles or miscarriages.

When doubts arise about the presence of celiac disease, it is not recommended to rely exclusively on a gluten-free diet, even if this has become the subject of a certain trend in recent years, among affected but also healthy people. Only a diagnosis based on complete medical tests can dispel doubts, starting with a blood test to identify the specific antibodies related to this disease. If the examination confirms the clinical suspicion, a biopsy of the small intestine is recommended, as only this can provide a definitive diagnosis. Excluding gluten currently remains the only solutionas there is no specific pharmacological treatment yet.

On the other hand, non-celiac gluten intolerance is not an autoimmune disease and does not cause inflammation. People with this sensitivity generally do not experience serious consequences such as malnutrition or weight loss, since their small intestine is not inflamed, experts point out. Gluten intolerance, from a purely medical-diagnostic point of view, represents a bigger enigma: we don’t fully understand the circumstances that trigger ithow long it may persist, how to accurately diagnose it, nor the risks or any associated long-term complications.

The divergence in diagnoses

Both of these disorders show a wide range of variations, not only in symptoms but also in their severity. The main distinction between the two is that there is a definitive method to diagnose celiac disease, which is however a much more serious condition. The diagnosis of non-celiac gluten sensitivity is more complex, as there is no 100% completely reliable test. The doctor must initially exclude other diseases such as wheat allergy or celiac disease. Symptoms can be confused with those of other conditions such as bacterial overgrowth in the gut, irritable bowel syndrome, or pelvic floor dysfunction, to name a few.

Although tests for celiac disease are faster and more accurate, it is essential to ensure that the patient is consuming gluten during the test. If a person follows a gluten-free diet, the blood test will be positive and a reduction in intestinal inflammation may occur, leading the doctor to think that the patient has a gluten sensitivity even though he or she actually has celiac disease. Until diagnosis, therefore, it is better to think carefully before embarking on specific gluten-free diets, as they could have other repercussions on your health.

