Home Health Celiac disease on the rise among children. But 6 out of 10 remain undiagnosed
Health

Celiac disease on the rise among children. But 6 out of 10 remain undiagnosed

by admin
Celiac disease on the rise among children. But 6 out of 10 remain undiagnosed

Celiac disease is like an iceberg, in which the official diagnoses represent only a minor, visible portion of a wider submerged phenomenon. It has been known for some time, but a new study by the Italian Society of Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition (SIGENP) provides an updated snapshot of the situation in the pediatric population of our country, describing an extremely widespread and constantly growing pathology.

See also  Antonella Clerici, the disease that hit her: "very high fever" | That's what he's got - the Democrat

You may also like

Candida auris, what it is and why it...

side effects of cortisone | gesundheit.de

Self-healing via the vagus nerve: stimulation & exercises

The Region also celebrates, on Saturday 18 March,...

Diet alert: they are very bad for your...

Markers for therapy response in acute myeloid leukemia...

Coppiello Giovanni srl – horse lint g 500...

Criticism of Karl Lauterbach’s tactics: enlighten instead of...

National cancer prevention week 2023, Minister Schillaci participates...

What foods to eat to sleep well: one...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy