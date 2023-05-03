Celiac disease, state coupons to buy gluten-free foods: how you can use them

People with celiac disease face higher expenses for groceries. Here’s how to request the bonus for gluten-free products.

Celiac disease is a disease that affects the immune system and can cause damage to the digestive system following the intake of gluten. For this reason, patients suffering from this disease must follow a gluten-free dietavoiding foods such as bread, pasta, biscuits and many other culinary delights.

However, gluten-free foods often cost more than foods produced normally, and this can be a source of problems and discrimination for those affected by this pathology. Fortunately, there are government vouchers available to help people with celiac disease buy gluten-free foods.

To take advantage of state vouchers for the purchase of gluten-free foods, you must first of all have a prescription confirming the diagnosis of celiac disease. Once you have obtained the prescription, you can go to your trusted pharmacy to request the vouchers.

The value of the vouchers varies depending on a few factors but generally covers a significant percentage of the cost of gluten-free products. Vouchers can be used in shops selling gluten-free products, and in some cases also in supermarkets.

Celiac bonus: how much it is and how to use it

The celiac bonus allows you to receive financial aid between 627 and 1,488 euros per year. The amount of the bonus varies according to the age range he was born in sex of the applicant, taking into account the different caloric needs to be met:

from 6 months to 5 years: 56 euros per month

from 6 to 9 years old: 70 euros per month

from 10 to 13 years: 100 euros per month for boys and 90 euros per month for girls

from 14 to 17 years: 124 euros per month for boys and 99 euros per month for girls

from 18 to 59 years old: 110 euros per month for males and 90 euros per month for females

over 60: 89 euros per month for males and 75 euros per month for females

The celiac bonus vouchers can be used at grocery stores, supermarkets and pharmacies that offer gluten-free products. The request for the bonus must be presented to your Local Health Authority (ASL)attaching a medical certificate attesting to gluten intolerance and the health card.

In any case, if you suffer from celiac disease and want to take advantage of state vouchers for the purchase of gluten-free foods, it is important contact your general practitioner or celiac referral centre of your region to get detailed information on the requirements and how to request vouchers. With a little patience and persistence, it will be possible to obtain government vouchers and buy the gluten-free foods you need without breaking the bank.