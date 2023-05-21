Celiac disease, the false myths to dispel about the disease: what few know

Few really know what celiac disease is: here are five myths about food intolerance that absolutely need to be debunked.

Nowadays there are more and more people suffering from celiac disease. Only a few – apart from those directly involved -, however, know what it really is. Celiac diseasealso called celiac disease, is a chronic inflammation of the small intestine, triggered by gluten intake. The reaction is caused by gliadin, a protein contained in gluten, present in wheat, barley, spelled and rye.

On celiac disease you hear so many of fake news. For this reason, the Italian Celiac Association, on the occasion of the World Celiac Day held on May 16th, wanted dispel five false myths about the disease intestinal. Let’s discover them together.

Five false myths about celiac disease: the details that few know

The first we are going to dispel is the myth according to which Do you lose weight by following a gluten-free diet? more easily. Obviously it is a belief fake, as it has not been proven in any way that the specific diet for celiacs causes weight loss. Weight loss can occur in a person with celiac disease who has recently switched to a gluten-free diet, but for those who are not gluten intolerant there are no particular slimming benefits.

Secondly, many believe that Celiac disease can be cured. Of course it is false: the celiac patient must for life abstain from consuming foods containing gluten. If gluten were continued to be taken, or reintroduced into the diet after years, the patient would be at risk of more serious diseases such as anemia or intestinal lymphoma. Given the increase in celiac subjects in recent years, some think that adopting a gluten free diet is just a gesture to follow the fashion of the moment. Celiac disease is a full-fledged disease, recognized by the National Health Service. Only recently have celiac sufferers had the possibility of accessing specific exams and previously non-existent rights, obtained with difficulty.

Another piece of information that needs to be debunked is that celiac disease does not correspond with wheat allergy. The latter is a pathology that affects immune mechanisms different from the intestinal ones. Celiac disease, for example, cannot induce skin rashes or anaphylactic shock and above all the symptom is activated only through the ingestion of gluten and not through contact with wheat. Finally let’s talk about the last myth: one cannot be more or less celiac than another. Celiac disease is not a disease in stages of severity. Although the disease can present itself with very different clinical pictures, eating gluten is dangerous for any celiac subject, even if it does not present immediate symptoms. These were the top five myths to debunk about celiac disease, did you know them all?