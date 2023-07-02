Celiac disease, tips for enjoying a meal out in the summer without too many worries

Facing the summer without worries for those with celiac disease is not always easy, here are some tips for celiacs who eat away from home during the summer season.

Summer is a season in which many people enjoy moments of relaxation and conviviality in the company of friends and family. However, for someone with celiac disease, it can be a time of increased food stress.

The gluten-free diet requires greater attention and care in food choices, especially when eating out. With a few simple precautions, however, it is possible to face the summer without worries.

Celiac disease, eat out without worries

Who says you have to give up family lunches in the open air just because you’re celiac? Despite what one might think, here are the 10 tips to follow to eat away from home in peace even with gluten intolerance.

1. Planning and information: before going to a restaurant or attending an event, it is advisable to find out about gluten free food options available. Contacting the restaurant or consulting the online menu can avoid unpleasant surprises.

2. Communicate allergies: once on site, it is important to communicate your dietary needs to the staff. Clearly explain that you are celiac and request that your meals be prepared gluten-free, avoiding cross-contamination.

3. Choose wisely: prefer dishes based on carne, pesce, fruitvegetables and rice, as they are naturally gluten-free ingredients. Avoid breaded, fried or foods with sauces that may contain gluten.

4. Foods to avoid: some foods can hide gluten in the form of additives o thickeners which is important to avoid. These include soy sauce, malt-based condiments, candy and chewing gum, some ice creams, some savory snacks, and many baked goods.

5. Bring food with you: If you’re not sure if you can find gluten-free foods, bring along small snacks or home-cooked meals. It could also be useful to bring some napkins or plastic plates, to avoid any contamination.

6. Gluten free certified restaurants: try to attend restaurants that are certified. This will reduce the risk of accidental contamination.

7. Eye of hidden ingredients: always read packaged food labels carefully, as they can sometimes contain traces of gluten which could cause problems for people with celiac disease.

8. Pay attention to contaminations: When ordering a gluten-free meal, make sure the restaurant knows how to avoid cross-contamination. Utensils, work surfaces and pans must be clean and not used to prepare foods containing substances that are dangerous for people with celiac disease.

9. Be careful with drinks: some drinks may contain gluten, such as some beers or some cocktail prepackaged. Ask the restaurant staff to recommend something suitable for you.

10. Stay positive: remember that eating out is possible for people with celiac disease. With a little planning and attention, you can enjoy the summer and your moments of conviviality without problems.

