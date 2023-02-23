Too often the disease is discovered late. A situation not without consequences, from the worsening of the quality of life to the increased risk of developing other autoimmune diseases

The trend is decreasing compared to the past decades, but still too often adults who are struggling with celiac disease discover the disease late. A situation not without consequences. In fact, it ranges from the worsening of the quality of life to the increased risk of developing other autoimmune diseases, accentuated until the celiac disease is controlled with the only available therapy: the gluten-free diet.

Hence the importance of discovering the inability to digest …