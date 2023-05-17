Celiac week, gluten-free menus in schools for all children

They are called special diets: they arrive in thermal containers of different colors and are served first by the staff who work in the school canteens to avoid contamination with the meals of all the other children. Whoever receives it is an intolerant subject, with food allergies, someone who avoids certain foods for religious reasons, a vegetarian, a vegan or, more frequently, a celiac child.

The initiative is especially designed for the latter “Everyone at the table together: the days of the gluten-free menu” scheduled for tomorrow, May 18, in the nursery and primary schools of Campobasso.

For one day, the meal will be served to all the children who use the canteen service – managed by the Dussmann company on behalf of the Municipality of Campobasso – will be gluten free: no blue container tomorrow at school, the children will all eat tomato rice, mozzarella, tomato and corn salad, seasonal fruit and gluten-free bread.

Which the target the doctor explains it to Primonumero Maria Andreolaa dietitian of Aic Molise, the Italian association of celiac disease: “We want promote inclusion and social integration at school during mealtime which can include not only canteen but also a snack or a birthday party. There celiac diseaseI want to remind you, It is a real chronic autoimmune disease which affects genetically predisposed subjects causing gastrointestinal manifestations that are sometimes even serious. Unfortunately it is still confused with allergies, but it’s something else. Many, too many false myths and fears revolve around this disease, which is why it seems important to us to raise awareness among children from an early age and also celiacs themselves who may know things they do not yet know about their pathology”.

There are over 400 Italian cities in which the AIC has organized this initiative which falls within the National Celiac Disease Week (May 13-21). In Molise, all the nursery and primary schools of the three largest municipalities have joined for this edition: Campobasso, as we said earlier, but also Termoli (which took place yesterday, May 16) and Isernia (May 15).

In addition to gluten-free meals which they will be overall 3150informative material and gadgets were distributed to provide correct information on a pathology that affects 1067 people in Molise, of whom 289 men and 778 women (data from the Ministry of Health).

These are cases that have already been diagnosed and are destined to grow: “We expect another 1,700 cases of celiac disease that have not yet been diagnosed and that, by unknowingly eating foods with gluten, put their health at risk”, he added. Sara Mucciaronepresident of Aic Molise.

And it is precisely for this reason that initiatives such as this can help to understand something more about this disease that also affects “protected” children – as reported by Pina D’Emiliocontact person for the Dussman company in Campobasso – with our containers and special diets that are safe for their health”.

It will not be a coincidence, moreover, that even in the hotel institutes of Vinchiaturo, Termoli and Agnone the Aic is carrying out an ad hoc project on celiac disease for the training of future workers in the catering sector.

Moreover, it is also written on the poster posted in front of the schools, a more inclusive society is a better society for all. (AD)